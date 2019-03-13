Reprinted from the Des Moines Register March 7.
A rose to Democratic state Sens. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha and Amanda Ragan of Mason City for introducing a common-sense bill on Medicaid.
Senate File 156 attempts to address some of the many problems created by the Republican-led experiment of privatizing the $6 billion health insurance program.
The bill would, among other things, return Iowans with complex medical needs to state management, end prior authorization for substance abuse treatment, encourage private insurers receiving billions of public dollars to work toward expanding the health care workforce in Iowa and make it easier for Iowans to change insurance companies.
Handing over the taxpayer-financed Medicaid to for-profit insurers has caused numerous problems for Iowa patients and care providers. Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican lawmakers continue to insist that privatization will save money and improve care. Since they are determined to continue with privatization, they should at least support efforts to improve it.
Management of the state’s Medicaid system directly affects the health and well-being of 600,000 poor or disabled Iowans.
This is an issue that should transcend politics.
A rose to the Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement for a planned $8 million expansion at Drake University in Des Moines.
The nonpartisan organization is using private donations to fund a new 16,000-square-foot building near the southwest corner of 28th Street and University Avenue — an area Drake has been working to improve.
The Institute was established in 2013 to conduct public policy research and analysis of issues important to retired U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin. These include labor and employment, the needs of people with disabilities, retirement security and nutrition.
The institute focuses on education and outreach with the help of six full-time employees, 15 undergraduate student workers and five research fellows. The institute is good for Drake, Des Moines and all of Iowa.
A thistle to the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission, a name the entity does not deserve. It rejected a proposal from environmental groups to finally get to work cleaning up Iowa’s nearly 160 recreational lakes.
Iowans have stood on the banks of contaminated water after the closure of beaches nearly 200 times over 12 years. Microcystins tied to harmful algae blooms are dangerous to people, pets and livestock. Last year, the city of Greenfield asked residents to use bottled water following a toxic blue-green algae outbreak on a nearby lake that’s used for drinking water. Dozens of Iowa cities and towns rely on at-risk waterways to source drinking water.
The commission’s rationale for rejecting the environmentalists’ proposal: It would cost local governments about $205 million.
Yes, cleaning up Iowa’s filthy and dangerous waterways is going to cost money. And the state could pitch in.
In fact, there would be a big chunk of money for this endeavor if the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature would finally raise the state sales tax a fraction of a penny to provide money to a conservation and recreation trust fund created by voters nearly a decade ago.
The trust does not contain a single penny while our environment continues to deteriorate.
A rose to Kenneth Quinn for being recognized by a British humanitarian organization working to prevent genocide.
Quinn, president of the World Food Prize Foundation, is receiving the Steven Krulis Champion of Humanity Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his contributions to ending Cambodian genocide. The Iowa native is widely recognized as the first person to write about the atrocities of the Khmer Rouge, a violent extremist regime in Cambodia.
“My Iowa values didn’t allow me to turn my back when people are suffering,” he said. Those same values have led to many other awards and, more important, lives saved around the world.
