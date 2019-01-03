Reprinted from the Dec. 19 Quad City Times.
When a federal judge in Texas ruled the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional last week, it didn’t take long for congressional Democrats to react. They pledged to fight for the law, especially for what seems to be its most popular feature — the requirement insurance companies cover people regardless of their pre-existing health conditions.
They weren’t alone. Republicans in Congress pledged their loyalty to the provision too.
It’s always been one of the oddities of the Affordable Care Act that many of the law’s parts have been more popular than the law itself. Perhaps nowhere is that more true than with the pre-existing conditions feature. A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll in September reported that 75 percent of Americans think it’s “very important” the provision stays the law of the land. That includes 86 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of independents and 58 percent of Republicans.
We think it’s important to remember it wasn’t so long ago that this protection didn’t exist for Americans in the individual insurance market. (Most Americans get their health insurance coverage in the group market, through their employer, or via the government’s Medicare and Medicaid programs.)
Before the Affordable Care Act, only a handful of states had comprehensive requirements for insurers to guarantee coverage on the individual market. A 1996 federal law mandated that some people be covered regardless of health status, but only under strict conditions — one of which was that people had to have had significant prior insurance coverage.
There also was no federal law limiting how much insurers could charge people for that coverage, which ended up putting coverage out of reach for many sick people.
The Affordable Care Act, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010, changed all that.
The law that the Republican Party has sought to dismantle for eight years made providing insurance coverage regardless of health status something we accept today — and demand. Remember that when you hear Republicans in Congress say they want to preserve this provision. Remember, too, that it was the Affordable Care Act that restricts how much insurers can charge for this coverage. Critics of the ACA are less likely to back this particular provision, even though it is essential to making the pre-existing conditions piece of the law work for everybody.
Prior to the ACA, and even now, congressional Republicans mostly talked about health savings accounts when they were asked about health care, not about the protections contained in the ACA. But ever since 2014, when the ACA’s major provisions kicked in, these protections have gained a foothold with the public. As such, politicians ever so sensitive to the changing winds have gone with the breeze. At least insofar as their talking points go.
Now, it’s important to know these regulations have consequences. Insurance on the individual market is now more expensive. And no matter the long-term impact of the Texas judge’s ruling — most commentators we’ve read say it likely will be overturned — it is clear changes are needed in the nation’s individual market for health insurance.
Years of battle over the ACA (the Texas judge was ruling on a lawsuit brought by a group of Republican governors and attorneys general), as well as some of the law’s own shortcomings, have proved that. Nowhere is this more clear than in Iowa, where tens of thousands of people still hold non-ACA compliant plans, and premiums are still way too high.
Something needs to be done to fix the problem. But when you hear Republicans say they want to maintain the requirement that people can get insurance regardless of their health status, remember how that came about.
Remember, too, that somebody has to pay for the additional cost of these regulations. Right now, it’s insurance companies who are recouping those expenditures through higher premiums.
People who qualify for ACA subsidies are largely sheltered from the higher costs. But there are plenty who are not who are feeling the pain — or who are fleeing into lower-cost, lower-quality health plans. Or, they’re not getting coverage at all.
There are some who want to allow insurers to charge higher rates to people with more expensive medical conditions. This could make insurance more affordable for younger, healthier people, along with those with higher incomes. But it could also push costs so high for older and sicker people who don’t qualify for federal subsidies that they won’t be able to afford coverage.
It also would surely push up the cost of the federal subsidies. Democrats who want to preserve the pre-existing condition feature would do well to remember these consequences, too.
It’s not enough to say you support protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
What matters is finding a way to make it work for people across the board, so that access to insurance for all is attainable. That’s the challenge for lawmakers in both parties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.