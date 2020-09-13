EDITORIAL: Working to thwart the AI apocalypse

While Silicon Valley is the leader in AI developments, the U.S. outsources most robotics manufacturing to other countries. In turn, they make products inexpensively because of expertise in robotics.

According to Verge, Japan is No. 1 in making robots, followed by Germany and Switzerland; South Korea has the most per capita, and China is in the mix, too.

“We have the opportunity to do something meaningful about reshoring manufacturing,” said roboticist Matt Rendall. “The jobs that come back to the U.S. are really only going to work if there’s automation involved. But when the jobs come back, and there’s robots building the products we consume, will it be an American robot building the product? If today’s manufacturing landscape is not drastically upended, the answer to that question is a resounding no.”

Researchers Carl Benedikt Frey and Michael Osborne wrote in “The Future of Employment” that nearly half of all jobs could be automated during the next 30 to 40 years.