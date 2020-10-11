EDITORIAL: VP debate offers a welcome glimpse of normal politics

The Pence-Harris contest gave voters information, as well, which is really the point. The two contenders could hardly have offered clearer contrasts on the environment, abortion, racial-justice issues and more. Sure, more substance would’ve been better. The candidates too often evaded the moderator’s clear and concise questions, swerving to pre-planned talking points on other subjects. Pence failed to explain why the U.S. response to COVID-19 has been so much worse than that of many other advanced economies, or how Trump means to replace Obamacare. Harris had little to say about what a Biden administration would’ve done differently on the pandemic, and declined to state whether she favored enlarging the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. Both candidates ran away from a question about presidential succession.