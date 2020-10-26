EDITORIAL: Violent extremism is un-American

This originally appeared in the Oct. 12 Kearney Fort Dodge Messenger.

Violent extremism is not the American way

Those who cross that line deserve their punishment

If the authorities are correct in their allegations against a group accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the 13 men ought to be viewed with a mixture of horror, disgust.

Real Americans do not attempt to change either society or government by force. Those who do so, no matter how foolish and, well, stupid they appear should be punished regardless of their ideology.

Regardless of how you view her method of governing, Whitmer is absolutely right in describing those involved in the Michigan plot as “domestic terrorists.”

State and federal authorities arrested two groups of men allegedly planning to commit violent acts in Michigan. Six of them are accused of planning to kidnap Whitmer. Seven others are said to have been planning an armed assault on the Michigan Capitol, in Lansing.

A common theme runs through the rhetoric of both groups. It is a complaint that Whitmer has exercised “uncontrolled power” in her orders meant to combat COVID-19.