EDITORIAL: Remembering Iowans we have lost

That’s a lot to consider.

We hope you have looked over the compelling special report on the impact the pandemic has had on Northeast Iowa and the state. If you haven’t yet, you should, as a stark reminder the pandemic is not over. The entire Iowa Mourns project, with the stories of 50 Iowans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 so far, is available at wcfcourier.com. The stories of six Northeast Iowans were printed in the Sunday Courier.

Iowa surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Monday. The state averaged 1,300 new cases per day over the past four days, and during that time there were an additional 46 deaths. As of Monday morning, Iowa had reported 100,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,464 deaths from the disease since the pandemic started.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks, from 16.39% on Sept. 27 to 18.44% on Oct. 11, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. That rate places Iowa fourth behind Idaho, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Only four of Iowa’s 99 counties were below 5% positivity, a rate at which many health experts recommend enactment of public health measures to slow the spread including mask use, limiting large gatherings and social distancing.