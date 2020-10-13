EDITORIAL: Remembering Iowans we have lost

A version of this editorial appeared in the Sioux City Journal.
On Sunday, The Courier remembered those who’ve died during the coronavirus pandemic.
We’re proud to be one of the nine Iowa newspapers that in an unprecedented partnership are remembering some of our friends, neighbors and relatives who died as a result of COVID-19.
Spearheaded by the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Mourns project gives a good — but not exhaustive — look at the people who were affected.
These are moms, dads, sons, daughters, grandchildren and friends in our state. They may not be high-profile residents (although, those are among the numbers, too), but they’re Iowans who had an impact on those around them.
Too often, elected officials cite privacy laws as a way to avoid the emotional. But when it comes to something like this, you can’t. These are people who helped make our state great. They deserve to be mentioned, remembered and counted.
When we report COVID-19 numbers each day, we don’t get a chance to measure the great personal loss. Too often, we’re distanced from the reality of what is happening.
In Iowa, more than 1,400 have died. In Black Hawk County, that number is 96 as of Monday.
That’s a lot to consider.
We hope you have looked over the compelling special report on the impact the pandemic has had on Northeast Iowa and the state. If you haven’t yet, you should, as a stark reminder the pandemic is not over. The entire Iowa Mourns project, with the stories of 50 Iowans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 so far, is available at wcfcourier.com. The stories of six Northeast Iowans were printed in the Sunday Courier.
Iowa surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Monday. The state averaged 1,300 new cases per day over the past four days, and during that time there were an additional 46 deaths. As of Monday morning, Iowa had reported 100,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,464 deaths from the disease since the pandemic started.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks, from 16.39% on Sept. 27 to 18.44% on Oct. 11, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. That rate places Iowa fourth behind Idaho, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Only four of Iowa’s 99 counties were below 5% positivity, a rate at which many health experts recommend enactment of public health measures to slow the spread including mask use, limiting large gatherings and social distancing.
To prevent more deaths, we need to be more vigilant. When businesses and schools ask you to comply with their rules, do it.
Wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and distancing socially are small sacrifices if that means they will save lives.
With numbers that haven’t dropped significantly, we have to do better.
It takes so little. But it begins with you.
God bless those we’ve lost.
