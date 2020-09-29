EDITORIAL: Power politics prevail -- again

This originally appeared in the Sept. 23 Sioux City Journal.

We believe President Trump should nominate someone to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the nomination should get an up or down vote by the full Senate. No need exists for Trump or the Senate to wait for the Nov. 3 election because it’s the president’s right under the Constitution to fill high court vacancies and the Senate’s duty to take up nominations.

We also believed -- and we said so in this space at the time -- the same was true of President Obama following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

In 2016, eight months from the presidential election, Obama nominated Merrick Garland, but majority Senate Republicans -- led by Mitch McConnell -- refused to consider the nomination. Why? Because, they said, voters in the next election should decide who gets to fill the seat.

This time, less than two months before the election for president, no such demand was made by majority Senate Republicans -- still led by McConnell. Instead, McConnell vowed, Trump’s nominee for a replacement will receive a vote on the Senate floor.