EDITORIAL: Parents deserve better info on virus in schools

“We’ve gotten progressively less information from the state as we’ve gone into the pandemic,” she told a Register editorial writer. “It’s baffling because when I think about any other type of disaster or emergency, our government has been historically very good of notifying and keeping people aware of any changes.”

Gathering and reporting information is critical to tracking spread of the virus, understanding transmission and knowing the long-term impact of reopening schools.

“In my mind, with more than 1,300 Iowans dead so far, this is a public emergency,” Willette said. “As a citizen scientist, I want to understand what the spread is doing.”

And this citizen scientist is basically working the equivalent of two full-time jobs on this. She also has six Iowa State students helping her.

She worked for free during the first few months of the pandemic. Now she estimates she receives $900 per month from “wonderful Patreon supporters,” and the ISEA contract provides some compensation. Patreon is a membership and payment platform for artists, writers and other creators.

She said she would love to be able to help the state visualize positive cases for the public, but the state doesn’t seem to want her help.