EDITORIAL: ISU finally gets it right

So, instead invite 25,000 onto campus while failing a course in Introduction to Logic.

“We are No. 1 in our positivity case (load) in the country,” said Dr. John Paschen, chair of the Story County Board of Health, which recommended against fans, adding, “It’s irresponsible, but they do what they’re going to do.”

But they won’t. Wintersteen heeded the backlash Wednesday and reversed a decision that put financial concerns over public health.

ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard had projected an annual loss of $17.5 million with fewer fans, one less game and hits expected in basketball, the other big revenue producer. Sports budgets were reduced by 20% and employees took a 10% pay cut.

ISU had game-day precautions. Sick fans were urged to stay home. Tailgating on university property was forbidden. Face coverings — masks or shields — were required. Seats were reassigned and fans told it was “critical” to maintain social distancing.

Pollard said adherence “will be policed. If people don’t wear masks, we won’t be having fans for the Oklahoma game (on Oct. 3).”

Kansas and West Virginia preclude fans for now. Other Big 12 schools allow less than 25,000 (Texas, 24,000).