EDITORIAL: ISU finally gets it right

White House coronavirus experts reported Aug. 30 that the state jumped from No. 9 a week earlier to lead the nation in most coronavirus cases per capita.
In the New York Times’ community rankings of new cases relative to population, Ames was No. 1, 8.2%, followed by Iowa City, 7.6%.
Yet Gov. Kim Reynolds resisted taking the decisive action the White House experts recommended. She ordered bars closed in six counties — Polk, Dallas, Black Hawk, Johnson, Linn and Story — but the White House experts first urged 28 counties, later increasing it to 61.
“Bars must be closed, and indoor dining must be restricted to 50% of normal capacity in yellow zone and 25% of normal capacity in red zone counties and metro areas,” it stated.
It urged limiting social gatherings to fewer than 10 people in all “red zones.”
Iowa State University initially ignored that memo. A day later ISU invited 25,000 to a Sept. 12 football game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
The announcement was juxtaposed by a statement from ISU President Wendy Wintersteen bemoaning 503 new positive cases during the second week of classes among 1,749 students, faculty and staff tested.
“We are now seeing the impacts of the large parties and gatherings that occurred the weekend before classes started,” Wintersteen wrote, adding her appreciation for Reynolds’ “decision to close bars in Ames and Story County.”
So, instead invite 25,000 onto campus while failing a course in Introduction to Logic.
“We are No. 1 in our positivity case (load) in the country,” said Dr. John Paschen, chair of the Story County Board of Health, which recommended against fans, adding, “It’s irresponsible, but they do what they’re going to do.”
But they won’t. Wintersteen heeded the backlash Wednesday and reversed a decision that put financial concerns over public health.
ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard had projected an annual loss of $17.5 million with fewer fans, one less game and hits expected in basketball, the other big revenue producer. Sports budgets were reduced by 20% and employees took a 10% pay cut.
ISU had game-day precautions. Sick fans were urged to stay home. Tailgating on university property was forbidden. Face coverings — masks or shields — were required. Seats were reassigned and fans told it was “critical” to maintain social distancing.
Pollard said adherence “will be policed. If people don’t wear masks, we won’t be having fans for the Oklahoma game (on Oct. 3).”
Kansas and West Virginia preclude fans for now. Other Big 12 schools allow less than 25,000 (Texas, 24,000).
The financial outlook is worse at Iowa. The Big Ten has postponed football until Thanksgiving or possibly January, if then. Iowa projected having 10,000-15,000 at games.
With an estimated $70 million shortfall, Iowa dropped men’s tennis and gymnastics and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. It imposed 15-day furloughs for department employees.
President Donald Trump called Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to urge an immediate start to the football season, later tweeting that conference was on the “one yard line!”
Probably with 99 yards to go. The Big Ten needs majority approval from presidents. Its last vote was 10-3 with Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State opposing delaying the season. The presidents of Michigan and Michigan State — both medical doctors —led the push to delay until safer protocols are developed.
Trump didn’t contact the Pac-12 holdouts — eight of the conference schools are in states solidly Democratic (California, Washington and Oregon), while the Big Ten features Midwest swing states.
Pro leagues play to TV audiences only. The NBA, NHL, MLS and WNBA are in no-fan “bubbles.” Major League Baseball lacks fans, but some games have been canceled due to player outbreaks. Most NFL games will begin in empty stadiums.
The outbreak on Iowa campuses reflects the surge in cases among those 18-40 — 47% in early July, nearly double from March, although the fatality rate is 2%. The cause for concern is transmission to anyone with an underlying health condition.
Of 1,116 coronavirus deaths in Iowa, 601 were in nursing homes.
To its credit, ISU tested all students who moved into dorms and has increased testing capacity and contact tracing. The University of Iowa didn’t test all dorm residents.
Large gatherings, though, are a recipe for disaster. No-mask South Dakota was nipping at Iowa’s heels for No. 1 in new COVID-19 cases after the Sturgis motorcycle gathering.
On-again, off-again policies amid a political furor over masks have done little to contain the pandemic. The U.S. has more than 185,000 deaths — 25% of the global total with 4% of its population — when proportionately it should be 40,000.
The impatience to return to the Old Normal is understandable. But, pending widespread distribution of a vaccine, rushing back to it doesn’t bode well for reining in the pandemic.
