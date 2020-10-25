EDITORIAL: Gable honor stresses greatness within us

Nearly 60 years ago, a slightly built young man’s family was wracked by unspeakable tragedy.

He responded by completely dedicating himself to the one thing he could control — his ability to dominate an opponent on a wrestling mat.

Dan Gable used that skill turn the international sport of wrestling on its ear. He brought honor to his hometown, his state and his country, steamrolling his way through high school and college to a gold medal at the 1972 Olympics.

When his athletic career was over, he imparted his knowledge on other young men and became one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time in any sport.

For his intensity, his focus and an indomitable will to win despite all obstacles, Gable is now earning his nation’s highest civilian honor — the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“I’m excited,” Gable said after being notified of the award. “It’s good for Waterloo. It’s good for the museum. It’s good for the state. It is motivation for me to keep doing what I’m doing for the sport I love, wrestling.”