EDITORIAL: Gable honor stresses greatness within us

Nearly 60 years ago, a slightly built young man’s family was wracked by unspeakable tragedy.
He responded by completely dedicating himself to the one thing he could control — his ability to dominate an opponent on a wrestling mat.
Dan Gable used that skill turn the international sport of wrestling on its ear. He brought honor to his hometown, his state and his country, steamrolling his way through high school and college to a gold medal at the 1972 Olympics.
When his athletic career was over, he imparted his knowledge on other young men and became one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time in any sport.
For his intensity, his focus and an indomitable will to win despite all obstacles, Gable is now earning his nation’s highest civilian honor — the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“I’m excited,” Gable said after being notified of the award. “It’s good for Waterloo. It’s good for the museum. It’s good for the state. It is motivation for me to keep doing what I’m doing for the sport I love, wrestling.”
The appeal of Gable’s story is universal. It transcends school rivalries. He’s the only person with a statue outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and a banner hanging from the rafters at Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University in Ames — rivals united in their contributions to his success.
Here in Waterloo, he’s one of us. He’s made of the same tears, sweat, muscle and determination as his blue collar, never-say-die hometown, where he began his wrestling career under legendary Coach Bob Siddens at West High School.
Gable has been a figure who has always appealed to our better qualities and pulled triumph out of tragedy.
Following the murder of his sister, Diane, Gable dedicated himself to his sport and went undefeated through his high school career at West. He went on to win national collegiate championships at Iowa State.
After losing his final college match, a blemish on a previously undefeated career, Gable dug even deeper and outclassed his competition en route to his Olympic gold medal. His story of personal triumph took the international stage, and it was a bright spot in the terrorism-marred Munich Olympics.
He built the University of Iowa into a national wrestling power after taking the reins there in 1977. The Hawkeyes’ rivalry with Iowa State and the Oklahoma schools filled wrestling venues. The sport gained popularity as Gable built a coaching “tree” of his own. His athletes and assistants proliferated throughout college wrestling, building their own programs.
The Hawkeyes ruled college wrestling throughout Gable’s tenure. Iowa won 15 NCAA college championships and 21 Big Ten Conference titles in his 21 years as head coach — including nine consecutive national championships, tying an all-sport NCAA record.
Gable’s competitiveness is as legendary as his dedication. That could be seen on the day his namesake Waterloo wrestling museum was dedicated in February 2007. During remarks, Gable was noticeably irritated by a life-sized cutout image of ISU wrestler/coach Cael Sanderson at the entrance to his museum. Museum director and wrestling historian Mike Chapman broke the tension when he feigned gruffness and ordered the cutout removed.
But Gable was never harder on his wrestlers or his opponents than he was on himself.
“Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination and a hard-to-find alloy called guts,” he once said.
Gable is admired not just for his athletic skill and knowledge but for his singular dedication to excellence, his sheer determination and grit and his personal example as a man.
Late longtime Courier Sports Editor Russ L. Smith’s biography of Gable was titled, simply, “Dan Gable — THE Wrestler.” That’s all that needed to be said. Yet, Gable’s tireless dedication to excellence in his chosen field is an example of dedication that transcends the sport.
That example also transcends politics. President Trump decided to award Gable the medal in the midst of a presidential election campaign. The timing caused a bit of a fuss. However, no one questions whether Gable earned this or any other honor he has received in his life.
After Gable won his Olympic gold medal in 1972, a large reception was held for him at Waterloo’s McElroy Auditorum, also known as the Hippodrome, the location of some of his high school championships. Admirers turned out in droves and lined up for a chance see the hometown hero and to “touch the gold.”
Maybe a similar reception should be held in Waterloo when he returns from Washington with his Medal of Freedom, so everyone can have a peek at his latest honor — and know that every life matters, that greatness of spirit lies within each of us, and that ordinary people can indeed achieve extraordinary things.
