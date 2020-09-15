EDITORIAL: Flu shot especially important this year

In fact, flu immunization, which is formulated each year based on predictions about which strains will be circulating, is more important than ever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine has long been pushed as a way to protect your own health and the health of your friends and family. Now it’s also being encouraged as a way to help reduce burdens on health care systems strained by COVID-19 patients.

The CDC estimates about 400,000 people were hospitalized from seasonal flu complications last year. Immunizing more people could help preserve hospital beds, staff and medical resources needed for COVID-19 patients this year.

A flu vaccine is especially important for people who are older and those with underlying health conditions. Of course, these are the same people who are most vulnerable and need to minimize close interactions with others during an infectious disease pandemic.

Those of us avoiding shared indoor spaces should consider an outdoor flu clinic. HyVee pharmacies, for example, are advertising schedules for “drive-up flu shot clinics” at stores through October.