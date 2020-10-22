EDITORIAL: Bottle law should be updated

This editorial originally appeared in the Oct. 12 Des Moines Register.

Want to drive 30 miles round trip to redeem your cans and bottles? No thanks.

Any changes to how the bottle law works in the real world must be made with transparency and public input, not behind the scenes between grocers and a state agency.

The “bottle bill” seems pretty straightforward to anyone who has lived in Iowa for a while. When you purchase carbonated and alcoholic beverages at a grocery store, you pay a 5-cent deposit. When you return the cans and bottles, you get your nickel back. You feel good because you know the container is recycled.

But a recent petition from the Iowa Grocery Industry Association to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a reminder that some aspects of the law — and how the law is applied — may need clarification.

A store must redeem empty containers of products it sells, but can be lawfully exempt from doing so on the premises if there is a redemption center “approved” by the DNR in the area and the store identifies it for consumers. To be “approved,” a center must be no more than 10 minutes in travel time from the store.