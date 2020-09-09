EDITORIAL: Best solutions to violence are local

Conservatives who worry about big government have wanted it that way; so too have liberals, who bring with them memories of the overreach of the 1960s.

The revulsion at the violence and injustice in America’s cities is warranted, and local leaders ought to deal with it seriously. But the dangers of Washington, D.C., taking over are clear.

We would prefer that politicians on the national stage use their platform to ease the tensions in America’s cities. Let the locals take the lead. We believe they can handle it, and if they don’t voters will punish them.

The fact is, the vast majority of the cities in this country are confronting issues of racial justice without the kind of tension we have seen in a handful of places.

Those of us who have watched campaigns over the years know that politicians look for opportunities to appeal to voters by empathizing with them and seeking to identify with their fears, or to leverage them, even if there’s hardly anything meaningful they can do about it.

This approach may be helpful to voters who see their world spinning out of control and want reassurance in these troubled times. But if people want to have the most impact on the safety of their streets and how they are policed, there are elections to get involved in. But they aren’t the ones we are holding this November. Those elections won’t take place until next year.

