Commentary: Vote for work and good pay -- not illegal immigration

Iowans are returning to work. The state's unemployment rate stands at 6 percent, down from a pandemic-induced peak of 11 percent in April. Still, our state hasn't fully recovered. Just a year ago, fewer than 3 in 100 Iowans were out of work.
We can get back to full-employment soon -- but only if our leaders put the interests of American workers first. And right now, most leading Democrats -- from Joe Biden to Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield -- seem hell bent on opening up our borders to appease their party's fringe activists.
The radical policies on offer would stunt job growth and depress wages. Indeed, a new working paper from the Centre for Economic Performance estimates that when the share of immigrant labor increases by 1 percentage point, the wages of native workers decrease by 0.5 percent, which could amount to thousands of dollars.
Illegal immigration takes a particularly damaging toll on wages. In a 2013 study, Harvard economist George Borjas estimated that illegal immigrants reduce the cumulative wages of U.S.-born workers by up to $118 billion each year.
Immigration isn't just an issue for large border states like California or Texas. Between 2000 and 2018, the foreign-born population in our state increased 92 percent. About 175,000 immigrants now call Iowa home -- and nearly 30 percent of them are here illegally. With so many immigrants settling in Iowa, foreign-born workers now make up 7 percent of our workforce.
With a Democratic Senate, the number of immigrants in Iowa illegally would skyrocket.
One big reason? Joe Biden plans to grant amnesty to all 11 million illegal immigrants currently in the United States. He plans to freeze virtually all deportations during his first 100 days. And he promises to relax asylum rules so much that virtually anyone could fraudulently claim asylum and obtain residency privileges.
That agenda would never get past a Republican-controlled Senate -- which is why the race between incumbent Joni Ernst and challenger Theresa Greenfield is so pivotal.
Joni Ernst has staunchly defended American workers, voting against sanctuary cities and for President Trump's border wall and steep penalties for those who reenter illegally after deportation.
Senator Ernst also has prioritized Americans' safety. She's pushing her colleagues to pass Sarah's law, the bill named after the Council Bluffs woman killed by an illegal immigrant. After arrest, that immigrant posted bail and slipped into the shadows. Sarah's Law would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain illegal immigrants accused of crimes that result in death or serious bodily injury. Greenfield has refused to back the bill.
At a time when the average Iowan finally feels like his economic prospects are improving, the last thing we need is a Senate that would embrace the Democrats' radical immigration agenda. That's why it's so important to keep the Senate in Republican hands.
Linda Serra Hagedorn is professor emerita and former associate dean of the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University.
