Commentary: Vote for work and good pay -- not illegal immigration

With a Democratic Senate, the number of immigrants in Iowa illegally would skyrocket.

One big reason? Joe Biden plans to grant amnesty to all 11 million illegal immigrants currently in the United States. He plans to freeze virtually all deportations during his first 100 days. And he promises to relax asylum rules so much that virtually anyone could fraudulently claim asylum and obtain residency privileges.

That agenda would never get past a Republican-controlled Senate -- which is why the race between incumbent Joni Ernst and challenger Theresa Greenfield is so pivotal.

Joni Ernst has staunchly defended American workers, voting against sanctuary cities and for President Trump's border wall and steep penalties for those who reenter illegally after deportation.

Senator Ernst also has prioritized Americans' safety. She's pushing her colleagues to pass Sarah's law, the bill named after the Council Bluffs woman killed by an illegal immigrant. After arrest, that immigrant posted bail and slipped into the shadows. Sarah's Law would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain illegal immigrants accused of crimes that result in death or serious bodily injury. Greenfield has refused to back the bill.

At a time when the average Iowan finally feels like his economic prospects are improving, the last thing we need is a Senate that would embrace the Democrats' radical immigration agenda. That's why it's so important to keep the Senate in Republican hands.

Linda Serra Hagedorn is professor emerita and former associate dean of the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University.

