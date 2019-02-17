Reality is never an obstacle for President Donald Trump. The opioid epidemic is an example.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse stated opioid-related overdose deaths increased from 8,048 in 1999 to 47,600 in 2017, including prescription opioids like OxyContin and methadone, heroin and other synthetic narcotics (fentanyl).
Trump’s answer in 2017 was “the death penalty … for the big pushers” who “kill thousands of people … but won’t be punished.” Last month he tweeted it could be “stopped cold” by a border wall.
Not so. The nation’s biggest drug pusher is based in Connecticut and approved to ply its trade.
Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family, introduced OxyContin — heroin’s “chemical cousin” — in 1996 as a 12-hour alternative to six-hour Percocet and Roxicodone (oxycodone). It was touted not just for cancer patients, but other pain sufferers.
Purdue aggressively marketed it with dinners for doctors (most lacking a pain management background), resort junkets, hats, toys and music CDs (“Get in the Swing With OxyContin”).
By 2016, one study found U.S. doctors prescribed opioids in 97 percent of cases involving acute pain. It was 47 percent in Japan.
OxyContin killed more than pain, according to state attorneys general and district attorneys who produced damning Purdue documents and depositions, including a Massachusetts’ civil suit filing last month.
They contend Purdue misled doctors while earning $31 billion from OxyContin since 1999. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health found seven million Americans abusing prescription opioids since then, with 200,000 overdose deaths.
In 2007, the federal government fined Purdue $638 million for understating addiction risk as “less than 1 percent.”
Many studies — some predating its 1995 Food and Drug Administration approval — revealed OxyContin didn’t relieve pain for 12 hours, prompting patients to take pills more frequently. The company recommended higher doses instead.
A 10-milligram bottle of pills cost $97, an 80-milligram bottle $630, boosting revenues and deaths. An Ontario, Canada, analysis of 32,000 OxyContin high-dose patients indicated one in 32 fatally overdosed.
As unscrupulous doctors overprescribed OxyContin (nine million pills in Kermit, W. Va., population 400), Purdue looked the other way despite an employee’s plea to do “the ethical thing.”
The Los Angeles Times reported gangs partnered with rogue L.A. medical clinics to run 80 mg. pills to Snohomish County, Wash., spiking deaths and a crime wave. After the drug ring was busted, Purdue admitted 1.1 million pills spilled onto that black market.
Things may get worse.
Last year the FDA approved Dsuvia, a painkiller more potent than fentanyl, a drug some gangs disdain because it decimated their clientele.
Dr. Raeford Brown, who chairs the FDA’s specialist committee on new opioid painkillers, called it “a terrible drug.”
“Every day and every week and every month that the FDA doesn’t do the right thing, people drop dead on the streets,” he said.
