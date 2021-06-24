Women’s sports face challenges; trans girls not one of them

On June 16, the U.S. Education Department expanded interpretation of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. The expanded interpretation is based on a previous Supreme Court decision prohibiting discrimination in employment, and protects LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) students. This guidance is counter to the Save Women’s Sports Act, which would ban transgender girls from playing girls’ sports. While the bill did not pass in the Iowa Legislature this session, The Courier (June 7) reports ome lawmakers will continue to push the bill forward in the next session.

To be clear, there is real harm to transgender youth by even discussing proposals to ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports. So, let us approach this discussion from a broader perspective. These bills are supported under the guise of protection, fairness, and equality of female athletes. Yet, the presented arguments of the Save Women’s Sports Act negate the purpose of sport, particularly youth sport, and detract from real threats to opportunity for girls and women in sports. These proposals are not corrective of the actual harms that girls and women really face in sport. As an athlete and someone who studies youth sports, I am in a unique position to help others understand why these proposed bills do not support fairness and equality.