Women’s sports face challenges; trans girls not one of them

On June 16, the U.S. Education Department expanded interpretation of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. The expanded interpretation is based on a previous Supreme Court decision prohibiting discrimination in employment, and protects LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) students. This guidance is counter to the Save Women’s Sports Act, which would ban transgender girls from playing girls’ sports. While the bill did not pass in the Iowa Legislature this session, The Courier (June 7) reports ome lawmakers will continue to push the bill forward in the next session.
To be clear, there is real harm to transgender youth by even discussing proposals to ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports. So, let us approach this discussion from a broader perspective. These bills are supported under the guise of protection, fairness, and equality of female athletes. Yet, the presented arguments of the Save Women’s Sports Act negate the purpose of sport, particularly youth sport, and detract from real threats to opportunity for girls and women in sports. These proposals are not corrective of the actual harms that girls and women really face in sport. As an athlete and someone who studies youth sports, I am in a unique position to help others understand why these proposed bills do not support fairness and equality.
Supporters of these bills suggest that due to a supposed biological advantage of transgender girls, cisgender girls will never win. Without winning, girls will miss out on the accumulation of scholarships, medals, and status. Let’s address athletic scholarships directly. According to the NCAA, only 2% of high school seniors receive an athletic scholarship and most of these athletes receive partial, not full, scholarships. More importantly, the argument focused on winning misses the most important aspects of youth sports. Life-long benefits such as enjoyment or fun, teamwork, leadership, goal setting, and skill development are why youths participate in sports. There is a reason that sports complements our education system and is subject to Title IX – sports are about learning and not simply winning. The most successful athletes are those who maintain a mindset of learning and improvement. Even current Olympic athletes had to learn how to train during a pandemic and found new levels of resiliency. Of course, competition is important, but the true value of sports comes from effort, improvement, and willingness to learn from mistakes.
Additionally, the focus of these bills on supposed opportunities and equitable access is misplaced. If we as a society are committed to saving women’s sports, then we need to confront the real and continued threats to women. These threats includes lack of access in underserved communities, harassment and abuse of girls, limited media support, and the ongoing fight for equal pay. Look no further than the inadequate accommodations provided to female athletes at the College Softball World Series or the NCAA Basketball Tournament, or even worse, the sexual abuse and exploitation of young gymnasts and swimmers by their coaches. These challenges are faced every day. Making real changes to these continued risks would bring us closer to equity. The inclusion of transgender athletes is not a threat to the equitable treatment of girls and women in sport, but is in the true spirit of sport for everyone.
I encourage our lawmakers to remember the lifelong value of sports, take action on the real threats to women and girls in sports, and support the expanded interpretation of Title IX set forth by the U.S. Department of Education.
Jennifer Waldron is a professor of kinesiology at the University of Northern Iowa. The views expressed are hers alone, and do not reflect any views by the university.