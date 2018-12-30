During an interview last summer, actor Tim Allen was asked a relevant question that deserves an honest answer. He was asked about the firing of Roseanne Barr, now long forgotten, because she said the wrong thing in the wrong place. Allen asked, “Who makes up these rules?”
Good question.
We are asked to believe some individuals, clear-eyed and omniscient, have evolved onto a higher moral plain and woke up one morning unified and resolved to destroy people’s reputations and force them from their jobs if they meaningfully or even innocently use certain words or phrases.
The rules Allen asked about are not simple. They not only depend upon what was said, but who said it, and against whom.
While the New York Times was out looking for dirt on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s wife, any criticism of the paper was unacceptable and overly shrill, while any criticism of the woman claiming a teenage Kavanaugh did something to her was absolutely verboten. Looking for dirt against a woman is seen as an unspeakable crime, apparently not because the target is a woman, but on the ideological benefit derived.
Whoever makes the rules would have us believe a third of a billion Americans can no longer tolerate selected comments about certain people based sometimes on race and sometimes on gender. At least, certain comments cannot be tolerated from certain individuals based sometimes on race and sometimes on gender.
Offenders must be ostracized and punished.
Sorry. I’m getting too old and cynical to buy into this pap.
I can hear the reply. No. No. We are becoming a civil society. Away with the old bigotry. Heads must roll.
You see the problem.
Heads do not roll in a genuine civil society. Heads roll in nasty ideological, uncivil societies.
No, defenders say, the rules were not created by gulag ideologists, they have resulted from our careful and intellectually driven heightened morality. Please.
In answer to Allen’s question: “The rules are made up by a handful of individuals with a very narrow and extreme political ideology.” Everything else around these rules is fluff and window dressing to convince others it is OK to destroy people, not for anything they have actually done, but based on occasional slips from orthodoxy.
What we are seeing from radicalized special interest groups and a large number of so-called journalists is related to a very old strategy. A person maliciously throws a rock through your window and then blames you for the broken glass because you didn’t have your window open.
If you wonder about the aptness of this metaphor, become a target from a radicalized group or a person who the media does not like and see who gets blamed for the broken glass.
Cultural extremists are like children, safe from a terrible storm on a sound boat other people want to board, but who are busy drilling holes through the ship’s hull because they didn’t get the dessert they wanted at lunch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.