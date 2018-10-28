Several months ago, I suggested the Democrats need to rein in their errant children. Instead, we see the purposeful use of their extremists to generate threats and political theater. We are seeing what looks like politics by mob rule.
It is a good time to remember the three Ps, which both sides of the political divide rarely mention. Who pays, protects, and promotes?
If you see a mob showing up, say at the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings, do you really believe those “protests” were constructed of a group of individuals who woke up one morning and thought: I am so outraged that I need to travel to D.C. and make a fool of myself in front of some cameras!
If you see thousands of people marching from Central America through Mexico to the American border, do you really believe some poor family looked around one day and thought: This culture has produced a hellhole; I think I will take my children and walk 2,000 miles to the U.S.?
Then out on the road, they looked around and, gee-whiz, there are all these other people with the same idea, at the same time, and at the same place, who in “solidarity” decided to march on northward across national borders, swamps, deserts, mountains, suffering hunger, thirst, and deprivation toward a paradise ruled by devils who are so evil they may not let us into their earthly heaven created by some really bad people.
Who pays, protects and promotes?
Who pays may generally be thought of as the rich dudes who have an ax to grind and the money to do the grinding. At least, they make convenient villains because, supposedly, the “little guys” don’t like rich dudes with axes to grind.
The protects and promotes part, however, comes on the cheap. The media will usually do this for you.
If you think this is an exaggeration, or some kind of propaganda ploy, do your own study. Don’t believe me, I’m just a second-rate professor of business at a regional university.
The next time you see or experience some political theater, check to see whose side it benefits, then check to see if your favorite media sides with this side, and then hunt for a clear explanation of who is paying for the theater, who is protecting it and who is promoting it.
You are not going to find it. And if you do, it will be just enough to promote the political theater.
Hearing the news and understanding the news are two different things. Having the producers of the news also making it understandable, without using that understanding to promote the theater, is an almost impossible find.
If there is a picture, there was a camera. If there was a camera, there was someone who used it. If there is a story, someone produced it. If you hear the story, someone paid for it and someone made it available.
Political power is created and extended through stories. Who pays, protects and promotes those stories?
