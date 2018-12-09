Many of us will travel by air this holiday season. We will travel to an airport, there to be abused by TSA agents who seem hell bent on punishing citizens for the crimes of others.
Then the airlines will add their own indignities. Even though about 70 percent of American customers are overweight, they continue to restrict their space. Airlines have reduced the pitch of their seats from about 35 inches to 31 inches, and the seats are now only 17 inches wide. The average office chair is 19 to 20 inches wide.
The lavatories have been reduced from about a yard to 2 feet wide. If they are made any smaller, the average person could not even get in.
Passengers are stressed before they even get into the plane and then are crammed into spaces that hardly exist. It is much like having to ride for hours in an overcrowed elevator.
Some are demanding Congress do something about it.
On the other hand, it could be that we are getting exactly what we deserve. How does the average person select an airline or a route when traveling? Many, perhaps even the majority, simply select the cheapest fare. If you were running a business and your customers almost always selected your product only if it was the cheapest, what would you do?
Imagine a world in which customers habitually purchased the cheapest car when selecting a new ride. After a decade in this market, what do you suppose cars would be like?
They would be cheap, little, crowded vehicles with absolutely nothing that wasn’t absolutely necessary. Would you like your new car? No. But when you bought your next one, you would pick the cheapest again, and then shake your head in disgust at the demise of the American automobile.
In reality, and given their markets, airline service has improved. The flights are remarkably safe. Last year, airlines from America carried about 740 million passengers. Only 59 persons died in an airplane accident that was truly an accident.
It is also remarkably inexpensive. My first airline flight was from Washington, D.C., to Chicago and then to the nearest airport to my home. It cost around $150, which according to government inflation figures, is now worth $1,100, and that was for a one-way flight that now costs, according to Expedia, $148. In other words, if my flight had cost then what it does now, I would have bought it for $20.
On the other hand, I had a nice, wide padded seat with good food service. I walked onto the plane with only a ticket and every person on the plane was well-dressed and polite. In other words, it was like flying first-class today, which, almost like magic, would cost, on average, about $1,000.
We hate flying for very good reasons. It is a pain. It is also an exercise in reality. Unlike what our politicians promise, nothing is free, and most of the time we really do get what we pay for.
