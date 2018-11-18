The midterms are over with both sides claiming victories. Several candidates were elected to stay the course, many to change it. The U.S. House went blue, the Senate stayed red. One thing that will surely remain constant: We will still complain about corruption, the inordinate influence of special interests and political dysfunction.
The swamp always seems to stay infested with hungry, amphibious reptiles.
Where do we point the finger?
There’s an outtake from a Beatle recording session where they’re laying down vocal tracks, but someone keeps messing up. Finally, after John Lennon stops one more time to correct the others, Paul McCartney jumps in (laughing): “It’s you, John, it’s you!”
The American public similarly asks Washington, every election cycle, to start again to get things right. A critical evaluation of the mistake, however, might have us pointing at ourselves. The men and women in government are there because we put them there; they rose from our ranks. And they will bicker, stall, boast and cajole.
Just like we do. So, how do we correct our faltering archetype of representative democracy?
Rarely is it necessary to go further than Thomas Jefferson to find grist for the mill: “I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education.
“Every government degenerates when trusted to the rulers of the people alone. ... And to render even them safe, their minds must be improved.”
What more needs to be said? Our founders created a representative democracy predicated on an informed electorate choosing wisely from their ranks the representatives who are empowered to legislate for the common good.
Our first order of business should be campaign finance reform. Billions were spent not to inform, but to attack. Elections should be funded by the public, not corporate entities. Unfortunately, the division on this issue is fueled by the very money that should be taken out of the equation. And we have to reprioritize our original educational values. We must re-establish the disciplines that improve the mind and study the laws of this country, along with philosophy to expand the parameters of thinking. All were part of a basic education of our founders.
We should support the schools and teachers who are dedicated to those ideals. They have been forced to pander to the will of a population moving away from critical thinking, and the instruments of abstraction have been dulled.
We must heed Jefferson’s dictum to “inform discretion by education.” Education, however, is only part of the solution. As important is our personal accountability for the way things are. I find it ironic that as the United States has grown, interest in its principles has diminished.
We get the representation we elect and until we collectively realize our part we’ll keep placing blame elsewhere.
“It’s you, John, it’s you!”
