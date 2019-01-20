I spend a lot of time trying to figure this thing out. The “thing” is the increasingly hostile divide between the right and the left. Both sides carry a conceit that they are always correct and the other side is not only wrong, but inherently dimwitted (and quite possibly evil).
We’ve developed communication infrastructure to support our biases and rationalize even those points where we’ve been proven wrong.
How do we get out of this?
This article is subjective, but I will stand by decades-long observations of ideological patterns. When I was running in a congressional primary, a liberal (Democrat) came up to me at a fundraiser and said, “I like where you stand on all of the issues, except one.”
That one issue kept him from supporting me. Of course, not all liberals are that specific, but it was in line with prior observations. Liberals often dismiss each other on individual hot button topics.
Conservatives, on the other hand, seem satisfied if a candidate is in the general ballpark. In fact, “one” issue to perfectly align with might be one more than is needed. And I’m not necessarily pointing that out as a criticism; I’m a bit envious of that direct path to support.
That realization alone, however, doesn’t diminish conflict, so I picked up some books about conflict resolution. One book, “The Dynamics of Conflict Resolution” by Bernard Mayer, triggered an interest in how the discovery of bigger common goals can forge compromise solutions.
Take the issue of “safety,” for example. That’s a concept everyone shares; we all want to be safe. On the right answers are straight lines: Feel scared — get a gun (or build a wall).
I’m being sardonic, but barely.
On the left is a longer view that asks: “Why are we scared? How do we circumvent the root of those fears?”
The left-side solution is less satisfactory to the immediate concern but the answer would, if found, have greater, lasting results.
On the right, their solution satisfies the instinctual impulse to protect even if the long-term results betray the initial intention.
Democrats split after every election and argue over becoming more progressive or more moderate the next cycle. If they established a new Department of Public Safety, they would get in their own way with too broad an agenda to satisfy their differences.
No such concern with Republicans. “We don’t need a Department of Public Safety. We need more guns (and higher walls)!”
Is there a way to mediate our processes?
We can start by looking critically at ourselves and at our parties. And we have to learn to laugh again. If we can’t laugh at ourselves, then laughing at those across the aisle becomes just another hostile exchange.
On a deeper level we have to understand that while differences are inevitable there are still shared goals. Whether it’s safety, economic prosperity, justice, opportunities for our children or a path for all Americans to pursue life, liberty and happiness.
Can we acknowledge that each side honors them? Even when we think they are wrong?
