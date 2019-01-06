When something an individual adamantly opposed in life occurs happens after they died, people say they would be “rolling over in their grave.” If the contrary could be true, then Henry Cabot Lodge must be standing up in his and cheering.
Senator Lodge served as the principle opponent to President Woodrow Wilson’s effort to have the United States, after World War I, join the League of Nations. Lodge prevailed, and his and the Senate’s opposition forecast U.S. foreign policy for the next two decades. America turned inward and became the epitome of isolationism.
The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act was adopted in 1930 to protect the U.S. from imports. Our government’s involvement was severally limited in any other international efforts, except the London Naval Treaty, which sought to limit an arms race at sea.
Finally, the doctrine reached its high point with the overwhelming approval by the House and the Senate of the Neutrality Acts of 1935-36, which prohibited the sale of arms or war-making material to countries engaged in conflict, the so-called belligerents.
Lodge’s vision had been achieved. He said of America: “The United States is the world’s best hope, but if you fetter her in the interest and quarrels of other nations … you will destroy her powerful good and endanger her very existence.” Until 1939, we pretty much watched the world go by.
The Second World War and the aftermath changed all of that. Even before the war ended, the foundation of the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund had been established. These were followed quickly by the United Nations and then, in the face of the Soviet Union’s threat, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, was created and the Marshall Plan implemented. American presence and interests were everywhere.
But the most defining feature of both isolationism and internationalism was that both were conducted by consensus with the approval of Congress. Since 1944, the policy of every administration from Truman to Obama has been to engage the world. To be sure, there were disagreements over Vietnam, the Iraqi invasion, the amount on foreign aid and the support for foreign regimes with less-than-desirable characteristics. But there was never a movement to return to isolationism until the presidency of Donald Trump. Further, it is being done not by discussion but by decree.
The totality of change when not seen by incident but in total has been breathtaking. No to the Paris environmental accord. No to the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Out of the intermediate missile treaty, which exposes Europe to Russian nuclear weapons. Demands for more money from NATO members. Tariffs on Europe, China, Canada and Mexico. While the rest of the participants honor the Iran de-nuclearization accord, we boycott it. Now the withdrawal from Syria and soon Afghanistan.
The president says our foreign policy is America First. John Bolton, his national security adviser, has further defined it as America is only interested in America’s interest and no one else’s.
David A. Anderson, the executive director of Redline Project, recently made important observations on the impact of our new foreign policy. We should not expect our former European allies to sit idly by and wait for us, he wrote. They will be forced to consider seeking their own accommodations with Russia and China. They may well seek to rearm, develop and manufacture their own armaments. They will seek their own trade accords and trading partners absent us. Europe and others may not want to pursue this path, but our absence will leave them no alternative.
Such a fundamental change in direction of our interests in foreign matters should require a national discussion, not change defined by tweets. If this is the face of the modern Republican Party, determined by the ultra-conservative wing of the GOP, its more moderate and temperate members should not feel they can escape responsibility by silence. Their acquiescence bequeaths them approbation. But we need a discussion. Is isolationism, now termed retrenchment, our new foreign policy?
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee should be holding hearings, seeking expertise and making sure this old road of isolationism is one we want to go down again. Please remember, it didn’t travel well the last time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.