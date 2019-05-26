Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the men and women who died to preserve our way of life. The truth is we should always be thinking about them and it should always be incumbent upon us to examine the policies that put our armed forces in harm’s way.
Is there a foreign policy document to guide when and where we deploy our influence and power? Do we refer to specific criteria so America carries the moral authority expected of this free and powerful nation?
What we do have are vague concepts that have been subjected to so many conflicting interests our authority on the world stage has diminished.
The officially stated goal from the U.S. Department of State is: “to create a more secure, democratic and prosperous world.”
Could anything be more vague? What determines security? Prosperity? What are the parameters?
It attempts to follow George Washington’s policy themes: “Observing good faith and justice towards all nations and cultivating peace and harmony with all, excluding both ‘inveterate antipathies against particular nations, and passionate attachments for others.’”
The United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs elaborates: “Export controls, including nonproliferation of nuclear technology and nuclear hardware; measures to foster commercial intercourse with foreign nations and to safeguard American business abroad … and protection of American citizens abroad.”
The trend of U.S. policy since our Revolution has been the shift from non-interventionism to hegemony. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s support of the Allies against Germany and Japan resulted in an intense debate that initially determined our policy was to finance and equip the Allied armies without sending American combat soldiers overseas.
Roosevelt then defined fundamental freedoms to rally American involvement. These were “freedom of speech and religion, as well as freedom from want and fear.”
From here on a new expansionist American foreign policy followed with an exponentially expanding set of directives obscured by myriad political and corporate interests.Lack of clarity may be the fundamental dysfunction of government. This is a conundrum we must resolve if we’re to find balance domestically and abroad. Just as we refer to our Constitution we should have a document to guide involvement around the globe. What if we called for a new Continental Congress? I’m being a bit tongue-in-cheek, but I do believe Thomas Jefferson suggested we hold one every 50 years to secure relevance in a changing world. This congress would draft “The Constitution of American Foreign Policy.”
It is essential to coalesce the fundamental parameters and purposes that protect our sovereignty and our troops.
As we perpetually face conflict in the Middle East and consider loss of life and global impact, we must be clear on what it is we’re doing and why.
Knowing that brave men and women will follow the call to duty, let us do them the service of cherishing their lives today and every day.
