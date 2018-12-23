When we were children, Christmas was a magical time when our beliefs were synonymous with a contrived, but apparently real and exciting reality.
As we grew older the reality became less exciting, and we might have begun to question some of our beliefs. Some began to reject the very reason that Christmas exists in the Western world. What does Christ have to do with Christmas? Some even asked, “What has Christ to do with anything?”
Some take it even further and scour history to find cases about believers in Christ who acted uncomely, as if the only persons in the world who have not acted contrary to their professed beliefs are those who have no professed beliefs.
Yet, thinking back on a long history of being exposed to Christian ideals, I can state the following:
In church, I have never been taught I should hate anyone. I have never been taught I am better than someone else because of anything: education, social class, race, gender, intelligence, money or even talents.
I and others have never been asked to treat anyone unkindly, or to cheat them, or to demean them, or to treat them in any other way than how we would want to be treated.
We have been taught to treat people kindly, to avoid false witness, to not hold grudges and to take personal responsibility for our own emotions and actions.
We have been told to change things in our lives that were wrong and replace them with things that are worthy.
We have been asked to be generous with time, talents and money.
We have been taught to protect the weak and those in need of substance and to do so without applying force or violating another’s freedom of choice, including my own.
We have been asked to stand up for what we believe, but never in a way that would lead to violence or physical harm to another.
At the same time, we have been asked to do challenging things that would cause us to grow and would expand any talents or abilities we might have.
I have been surrounded by people who actually like me, even when I have been unlikeable. They have called me a brother, and most actually meant it.
I have been taught there is a God of the universe, who, even though it is inconceivable, still knows me personally and, in spite of all, loves me.
Even though I fall far short of what I have been taught and what I have been freely given, that is not the fault of what I have been taught or of the source of those teaching. Almost none of us will ever be another St. Francis or Mother Theresa, but the world is a far better place for the largely inadequate trying of the rest of us.
With Isaiah on this Christmas, we too have reasons to hope that unto us a child is born, and his name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, the Prince of Peace.
