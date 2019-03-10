We have a small sun porch on the south side of our home. It is small enough that with a space heater I can occupy the room, which is also equipped with a TV, year-round. One can watch the weather develop, see the bird feeder, observe the deer and think, at the same time, deep thoughts.
So, it is perfectly logical that most recently the thoughts turned to baseball, the Chicago White Sox, Shoeless Joe Jackson, Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump and found them all related to the present political landscape.
I only thought of the White Sox because of their infamous 1919 season when, having captured the pennant, they conspired with gamblers to throw the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds. Their best player, and arguably one of the best of all time, was the outfielder Shoeless Joe Jackson.
The plot was uncovered after the series, trials were held and the allegations unfortunately were proven. As the outfielder walked out of the courtroom after one of the trials, a small boy who was a huge fan of his hero yelled out, “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” But it was.
All of this brings, when one is thinking idle thoughts on a Sunday afternoon, us to President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who if you have been in a coma the last week, just announced he was running for president again.
The president has consistently claimed what is written about him and his administration is simply “fake news.” Individual journalists and even media like the major networks are to be ignored because of their inherent bias against the president.
Now I find to my dismay, the leading contender for the Democratic nomination for president shares the president’s perception the media is biased. In fact, the senator from Vermont suggests had he been treated fairly in 2016, he would already be the president of the United States.
As Paul Heintz, political editor for Seven Days, reported, Sanders decried the coverage he received the last time he ran, saying he was the victim of the “corporate media.” When critical comments were made by a commentator on MSNBC, he pointed out she couldn’t be trusted because, previously, she had worked for the Clintons. When asked questions he deems not on point to his message, he refers to the reports as simply “political gossip.” Sanders wants the press to report solely what he says, as he says it, and nothing more.
If Sanders is successful in capturing the party’s nomination, we could have a contest between two candidates, one who claims the fourth estate is engaged in reporting false stories and the other who contends the stories are false unless they report only what he claims. As it relates to campaigning, an extremist might suggest the senator is trying to become the liberal version of our conservative president.
Fortunately, there are other options available for Democrats who don’t share Sanders’ view of the media. First, there are quite a few candidates to choose from and, secondly, the senator himself might either clarify his position or recalibrate it.
This is very important because a free society needs accurate information upon which to select its leaders. Misleading claims, hyperventilation and fear-mongering by those who seek office can have dire consequences.
The reason the Bill of Rights, in Amendment I, decreed “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press,” was because the Founders realized the best judgments by the body politic are made when fully and fairly informed.
I don’t know who the Democratic Party is going to run for president. I am certainly not saying it should or shouldn’t be Sen. Sanders. However, if the senator persists in joining the president on assaulting our press, our information suppliers, I know what I am going to say to him the next time I see him.
“Say it ain’t so, Bernie.”
