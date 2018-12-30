Human beings love customs and traditions. Traditions are a celebration of our authenticity as an extension of previous generations. Customs close the loop of human existence by connecting the past with the present and propelling us more cautiously into the future.
Customs and traditions fill the empty spaces where our consciousness has not yet explored. They shed light on the unexplainable, the most storied being why we are here. In this way religious traditions have always been the most revered because they are rooted in that very explanation.
As a result, customs and traditions are hard to dismiss; their existence is an important part of understanding where we are in the scheme of things.
Yet, as our consciousness expands toward greater enlightenment, many customs and traditions evolve or are muted to adapt new understandings.
During the holidays this is faced annually as we navigate the greetings of religious end of year observances.
I grew up with the Christmas tradition, rich with the symbols of the Christian observance, as well as nonreligious, yet with Christmas-specific iconography like Santa Claus and trees decorated with ornaments and gifts. All of my life I have enjoyed the season where I say “Merry Christmas.”
To be honest, as a child, I didn’t know of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Waterloo, and I knew only one Jewish family who was part of the diverse congregation of the Unitarian Church. “Happy Hanukkah” was hung on the wall right alongside “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Kwanzaa.” Others celebrated customs that were nonreligious, and even atheists entered the fold of seasonal celebration. No one seemed offended by different greetings, beliefs, traditions or customs.
That remains my seasonal operating system. I say “Merry Christmas” unless I know someone is of a different persuasion, in which case I show respect to their custom. When living in Chicago, New York and L.A. I said “Happy Hanukkah” as often and as sincerely.
Many times I’ve been instructed to say “Happy Holidays” to avert the incidence of being wrong, but that’s exactly why I don’t like it; it’s too generic. It’s like betting on every horse to be sure you don’t lose, or taking your cousin to the prom; it falls short of the intention.
If a person doesn’t celebrate Christmas they usually tell me so, in which case I’ll explain: “‘Merry Christmas’ is how I express my wish for peace and happiness.”
No offense, ignorance or aggressive theocracy intended, and I view any correction as an exchange of respect. It has happened many times, and I’ve never had an experience that didn’t end with a smile and a “thank you.”
My point being: My greeting of “Merry Christmas” as well as Christmas carols and the ornaments of Christmas I display are how I share a blessing from my own tradition. It is a greeting to all for togetherness, hope for the future, for peace and happiness.
On that note, here’s an all-encompassing sentiment for everyone: Happy New Year to all!
