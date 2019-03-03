In an endless quest to bridge ideological differences, I engage with people with whom differences exist. I’ve been teased for articles that begin with: “I was talking with a friend who’s a Republican …” but I believe it’s from real interaction, and not from party platitudes, where we can glean the truth.
So, I was talking with a friend who’s a Republican ...
Our conversation started regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s comment about “loser teachers.” My friend’s position is that public schools are, indeed, a “liberal stronghold” and we spend enough on education. He’s tired of hearing how teachers are underpaid when “they take the summer off and teach only 15 hours a week.”
“I don’t mind paying taxes,” he said, “but I do mind paying for things I shouldn’t have to.”
His premise was our education budget is inflated because of the salaries of teachers “protected by unions” who “put in less than half a normal work week and take the summer off while still getting paid well above what such a schedule should allow.”
“Well,” I replied, “I think you’re basing your position on a myth that misrepresents teachers. In reality teachers put in more time than most of us. They prepare lessons, grade papers, counsel students, attend meetings and myriad school activities before and after school hours. During the summer, teachers often teach summer school or work another job, as well as take classes to improve next year’s lessons.”
The disagreement motivated me to research teacher salaries. I found nationally the average salary for a college professor is more than $114,000. Nothing to sneeze at, but not necessarily inflated given the responsibility of research, publishing and creating career paths for students.
K through 12 salaries averaged around $46,000. When compared with the challenge to deliver foundational knowledge and shape life skills, added to the real hours they dedicate, teachers are undervalued. Iowa is below national pay averages in most categories.
Value, however, is not just a measure of cost, but of results. A Google search under “Economic impact of teachers” produced a study from Stanford University (http://hanushek.stanford.edu/publications/valuing-teachers-how-much-good-teacher-worth) that offered a stunning perspective. It calculated every excellent teacher (at the 84th percentile of all teachers) translates into raising a classroom of 20 students’ aggregate lifetime earnings by $400,000.
That’s just from one teacher. There are 4 million teachers and 21 million students in America. Imagine if we helped rather than ridiculed teachers how many could be excellent. The economic impact becomes mind boggling.
I shared this information in an email with my friend.
“We can agree to disagree,” he wrote back. “I cannot absolve government when it comes to spending inefficiently.”
I do not disagree government requires oversight, but it is only with honest and thorough research to determine what is actually worthwhile that can we step closer to the truth.
A process taught by some “loser” teachers.
