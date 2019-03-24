The so-called college cheating scandal that erupted several weeks ago demonstrated how far some parents will go to get their children into an elite school. It was publicized as a coup for investigators and a slam on “the rich” and their attempt to use their privilege to buy a good life for their children.
This truly was a scandal, but it misses the real scandal by a mile. If you want to know how the educational system actually creates the elites, you need to look at Charles Murray’s book “Coming Apart: The State of White America, 1960-2010.” It is fascinating to see how this part of the system actually works.
As distasteful as this scandal was, it is hardly on the radar screen compared to the real scandal in higher education.
Students are massively in debt to buy an education that is constantly losing its value. The debt load is so great it has the potential of bringing down the financial system of the nation. Lower income families can’t afford the schools even with generous loans. Taxpayers no longer want to support the public colleges, which is shown by politicians who wish to stay in office being reluctant to raise spending.
And they should be reluctant. Universities have become financial black holes. You could dump the entire wealth of a state into a modern university without hardly eliciting a burp. Even then, tuition must be raised just, as the administrators will tell you, to survive.
This is the real scandal, because it is not necessary. The scandal is how universities have been managed, and in their absolute refusal to make education their number one goal. Instead, they have turned universities into bureaucratic nightmares, hot beds of social agitation, and playgrounds for trendy extremists.
Getting this under control could cut tuition in half. Don’t take my word for it. The books of public institutions are open. Go take a look.
Look at job titles and attempt to guess what thousands of people who teach nothing actually do. It is not their fault. Most are nice people who work very hard, but if we are interested in basic education, their jobs are not necessary. Eliminate the cut-rate athletic entertainment that makes others rich on the back of student debt. Eliminate functions that do not directly produce an educated adult, and by educated, I don’t mean brainwashed, I mean educated in a fashion that any Iowan would understand 70 years ago.
Forget about auxiliary functions, most of them exist as bribes to certain groups in lieu of more tax money.
You could cut tuition in half.
In fact, if we allowed students to choose just what they wanted to pay for and eliminated all social engineering, most states could afford to have one free university, with no tuition at all.
The massive debt that almost all college students carry for most of their lives is NOT necessary, and no one wants to talk about it. That is the real scandal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.