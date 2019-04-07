We need to come to the defense of Joe Biden. He is facing a rough time in his perennial bid to become president. Biden apparently engages in “improper physical contact” with the ladies, and some of them want the whole world to know about it.
The media loves it but so far are displaying the typical “even-handed” restraint shown to leading Democrats.
So why should we defend Joe?
First of all, he is a nice guy. Look at his megawatt smile. Biden will be 77 this year and he has done well for himself. I probably would never vote for him, and cannot stretch my imagination far enough to understand why anyone else would, but by all appearances, he is a decent fellow. Compared to John Kerry (going on 76 this year), he is Mr. Congeniality. He (along with 90% of the human population of the planet) appears to be a much nicer person than Hillary Clinton (who will turn 72).
Second, while there have always been restraints on untoward and public physical contact between men and women, at least by anyone with any class, the current standards demanded by the gender extremists go where almost all extremism goes, and that is to the extreme. Most people look at something like the dust-up with Biden and say something to the effect, “Oh, for Pete’s sake, give it a break.” However, they say that only among friends or behind closed doors for fear of a politically correct hell descending upon them.
Third, as an act of mercy, Biden should be saved from his own folly. Moderate liberals like Joe have shirked their duty. They have not controlled their extremists. Why this lack of foresight? The same question could be asked of governments that will not control their terrorists. The terrorists harass their enemies. They attract the media who love a terrorist story. Lastly, leaders naïvely believe their terrorist will not turn against them.
But as the “scandal” with Biden demonstrates, when terrorists decide to blow up a train, they don’t care who is on board.
Fourth, if Biden was the only Democrat running for president, these stories of “improper physical contact” would appear once, so the media could claim they covered it, and then would disappear. Within a week, it would be harder to find stories about Biden than it is about the sexual assault charges against the Lt. Governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax.
The difference reflects one of the first rules of liberal leadership: Everything is political. If Fairfax goes, it will be difficult to maintain Democratic power in Virginia. However, there appear to be several hundred people wanting to run against Trump, so Biden’s treatment by other Democrats and the media will depend on their assessment of his chances of winning.
If they think he can win, the women accusing him can go howl at the moon. If his chances are low, or if someone else catches the media’s attention, then his accusers become celebrities themselves, who would never “lie about such things.”
