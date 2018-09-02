Recently I was reading online an article about measures of bias and authoritarianism. The author was making the point that the creators of the inventories were as biased as the people they were attempting to measure. Liberal social scientists, for example, created questionnaires that would find conservatives to be more authoritarian than liberals. The author maintained an unbiased view would find the left is actually more authoritarian than the right.
In the comments section, a person almost immediately replied with the following:
“If I am intolerant of someone because of their race, ethnicity, religion or gender ... that is me being hateful and ignorant. If you are intolerant of me when I express and try to spread that hate ... that is you opposing hatefulness and ignorance.”
The sheer magnitude of the ignorant naiveté manifested in this statement is almost beyond comprehension.
In case you missed the point, the writer was saying you are an ethically superior person if you are intolerant of people and ideas you judge to be intolerant.
Since statements like this are common among certain groups, we can safely assume the deeper message is one the writer never considered. What does it actually mean to be “intolerant” of race, ethnicity, gender or religion? How is it possible? How is it possible to be “intolerant” of gender? Would this “hate,” for example, be manifest in anti-male statements made by feminists? Is an older woman “hateful” and “intolerant” because she prefers to live alone?
When a University of Northern Iowa administrator made stupid comments to me about my religion, was that administrator “intolerant” and “hateful,” or simply misinformed? I assumed he was misinformed. Does that question my ethical sense because I wasn’t intolerant of his “hateful” intolerance?
No. This person is taking an extremely narrow and ideological viewpoint and intolerantly insisting anyone who sees a wider world loses all right to be treated in a civilized fashion.
The writer is actually saying if you don’t agree with my views, especially if those views are ones I hold sacrosanct, you are not worthy of my tolerance.
If I believe all persons should be treated by the powerful, and by institutions controlled by the powerful, in the same fashion, i.e., the powerful cannot discriminate against me based on my race, gender, religion or ethnicity, then I am not worthy of “tolerance” and can be silenced because you believe in affirmative action.
If I believe, with a mountain of research data to back it up, that marriage is a stabilizing social factor, especially if resultant children are raised by their biological parents, and you believe in some form of gender equality that will not admit this, then I am “hateful,” and the application of force is justified in shutting me up.
This is what the writer is actually saying, and the unthoughtful manner in which it is expressed demonstrates an acceptance of authoritarian control that is frightful in both its application and in its implications.
These researchers are among the top in authoritarianism, Denny, so I would advise reading this and let us know how this was "biased" against fascists.
By the way, stick to endorsing sexual assault, sexual harassment, and ignorance, as you seem to do so well.
https://www.vox.com/2016/3/1/11127424/trump-authoritarianism
