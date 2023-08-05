When I was younger I would frequently hear people complain about old age, how life wasn’t nearly as fun anymore.

I never really understood that until I became old myself.

Now, I can’t read the newspaper without corrective glasses. I can’t carry a bag of salt downstairs to my water softener. I can’t run, and I can barely walk because of an injury. And probably the worst thing is I can’t hear very well. I had my hearing checked and it turns out I could no longer hear high-pitched sounds.

That wasn’t the only hearing problem I had. While I could carry on a conversation in my living room and hear everything that someone was saying (so long as they spoke clearly and didn’t mush their words, which is an entirely different issue). I could hear them just fine. However, background noise causes problems for me. That brings me to restaurants.

I recently had dinner in a nice restaurant with my family, and it was extremely difficult for me to hear anything. While I was sitting there in my own little bubble of silence, I started thinking about why it was so loud. The restaurant was quite crowded, and the background conversation was extensive and widespread. I realized the restaurant also was playing loud music that was by far louder than any person in the room. As a result, the patrons all had to speak louder to be heard. A couple of times the music, which was recorded, was silenced for a minute or so and suddenly the restaurant was not nearly as loud. People who wanted to talk no longer had to compete with the music.

As I further pondered this I thought about all the times we had been out and after a lengthy, leisurely dinner with friends I came home hoarse. It was because in order to be heard we all had to shout over the music. As an aside, it was much easier to hear my family the next night in a restaurant that did not play any music.

I hasten to add that this is not live music. I love to hear a good band and even will pay a cover charge to hear live music. But when I go to a nice restaurant to have a pleasant evening socializing with my friends, the last thing I want to do is listen to recorded music. I realize restaurants don’t like dead silence. Consequently when they first open their doors the music is pretty loud. I’ve been to restaurants at that time and the noise level is high. However, as the restaurant fills up and people eat, drink, and talk with one another there is no need for loud music. In fact the music could be completely shut off and I doubt the patrons would miss it at all. And they would have their voices intact when they went home.

Few people come to a restaurant to hear recorded music. They come to eat and perhaps more importantly, visit with those they are with. Here’s a suggestion for restaurateurs: Turn down the music so it doesn’t force us to shout to be heard. It will make your customers happy – even the young ones.