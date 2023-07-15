Here are some interesting statistics on student debt: The average debt for a four-year bachelor’s degree is $34,700. The average four-year bachelor’s degree debt from a public college is $32,714. The average four-year bachelor’s degree debt from a private for-profit college is $59,701.

These are sobering numbers. Never mind how debt this size was accumulated. Fingers are pointed at the high cost of college, lack of parental planning and support, and poor financial management by students to name just a few causes.

Regardless of how the figures got so high, the brutal fact is a lot of students are graduating with an enormous debt load and will struggle to pay it back. They may have trouble finding good-paying jobs and in most cases are prohibited from filing for bankruptcy to alleviate the debt.

To his credit, President Biden came up with a plan he wanted to implement through executive order to forgive substantial amounts of debt. The Supreme Court rejected the plan by essentially saying Biden overstepped his authority. Not to be dissuaded, he has come up with another plan that may suffer a similar fate. What is getting lost is whether or not these plans are well conceived, or more importantly, fair.

For years, parents and students have sacrificed in order to finance a college education. Graduates have made monthly payments for a long time to finally shed the debt and that has usually involved considerable sacrifice for most. Now along comes the government and says that recent graduates will get a big break on what they owe. It’s only natural that those who have lived up to their commitments and paid off loans should feel unfairly treated. It’s so tempting to feel they are getting the short end of the stick. I don’t blame them.

But whether fair or not, we need to do something about crushing student debt. Federal student loan debt is currently $1.6 trillion and rising for more than 45 million borrowers. That’s a lot of money to pay back. So we’re stuck. We want to help alleviate the burden of the debt, but we also are uncomfortable essentially penalizing those who followed the rules and paid off their borrowing. Is there a middle ground?

Maybe.

How about requiring payback of the amount borrowed but forgiving interest? I have spoken to graduates who have been paying on their loans for years but because of interest have made only a small dent in the principal. Couldn’t the government forgive the interest on federal loans and perhaps reimburse private lenders some or all of the lost interest on private loans? This plan has the advantage of helping graduates but also reminding them that borrowed money needs to be paid back, which is a pretty good lesson to learn.

We have long heard that our public debt is mortgaging our children’s future, and we have done little about that. But if there is any mortgaging of the future going on, the amount of student debt must be placed at or near the top of any list. Forgiving interest for graduates may be a good path to follow to protect the future for them.