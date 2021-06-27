Steve Roberts: The lethal legacy of Trumpism

The third factor is the slight possibility that Sen. Joe Manchin and other moderate Democrats who support the filibuster would agree to carve out an exception for a carefully tailored measure that focuses on just one clear goal — to make voting easier. Manchin has outlined just such a compromise, which drops the more controversial elements of the Democrats’ original bill and even includes a favorite GOP proposal, encouraging the use of voter IDs at the polls.

Manchin has long insisted that any voting bill should be bipartisan — a worthy goal. But since it’s now obvious that goal is impossible, Manchin and others are left with only two choices: amend the filibuster, or allow the Republican assault on voting rights to go unchecked.

Unfortunately, Manchin has backed himself into a deep corner, with repeated statements against any alteration in the filibuster. But that rule has actually been amended 161 times previously, according to the Brookings Institution, and numerous exceptions exist. Federal judgeship nominations cannot be filibustered, nor can some budget bills or trade deals. Certainly, guarding the sacred right to vote is just as deserving of special treatment.