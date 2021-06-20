Steve Roberts: The ghost haunting the capitol

As the Senate returns to work and faces a fistful of thorny issues — from upgrading infrastructure to upholding voting rights — the ghost of a man named Jim Jeffords haunts the Capitol.

Jeffords, who died in 2014, served three terms as a senator from Vermont. And 20 years ago, in May of 2001, he rocked the political world.

At that point, the Senate was equally divided between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, just as it is now. Because George W. Bush was president, however, Vice President Dick Cheney could break ties, so Republicans controlled the chamber.

Jeffords was a classic progressive New Englander in a Republican party whose center of gravity was shifting to the South, to the West, and especially to the right.

“Increasingly, I find myself in disagreement with my party,” he stated. “Given the changing nature of the national party, it has become a struggle for our leaders to deal with me and for me to deal with them.”

Finally, that tension overwhelmed Jeffords. He left the GOP, became an independent and threw his support to the Democrats. Overnight, Tom Daschle of South Dakota replaced Trent Lott of Mississippi as majority leader, Democrats took over the committees, and Jeffords became head of the Environment and Public Works panel.