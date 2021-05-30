Steve Roberts: Resisting the 'illusionist caucus'

The political world has been focusing on the serious splits in Republican ranks — and rightly so. Purging party members who won’t worship before the altar of Trumpism is an exercise in self-demolition.

But the GOP’s fratricidal impulses distract attention from the widening fissures that divide the Democrats, especially as the party’s left wing becomes increasingly impatient with President Joe Biden. Those tensions have always been there, but they were shelved during the campaign by a common commitment to defeating Donald Trump at any cost.

Now, long-standing rivalries are starting to resurface on a range of issues, from supporting Israel and spending on infrastructure to the highly sensitive question of restraining police practices. As Biden told David Brooks of The New York Times, “The progressives don’t like me because I’m not prepared to take on what I would say and they would say is a socialist agenda.”

Biden wears those negative opinions as a badge of honor, and he should. If he’s going to be a successful president — and preserve the Democrats’ very slim majorities in Congress next year — he has to resist the pressures coming from those progressives. There’s a good reason he defeated Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic nomination: He understood political reality.