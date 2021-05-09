Steve Roberts: Purging the Republican Party's past

In the nine elections between 1980 and 2012, candidates with one of three names — Bush, Cheney and Romney — appeared on the GOP’s national ticket nine times. Yet today, those names are all reviled by a party dominated by one man: Donald J. Trump.

When Sen. Mitt Romney was loudly booed at the Republican state convention in Utah, the catcalls could have been aimed at all three families, or at just about anyone else who led the GOP during the pre-Trump era.

“Aren’t you embarrassed?” Romney asked the unruly crowd. The answer was clearly, “Hell no.”

A similar cascade of condemnation was unleashed by voters in the sixth district of Texas, which held a primary to replace a congressman who died last February. Michael Wood, the lone anti-Trump Republican in the field, attracted only 3% of the vote and placed ninth.

As John Boehner, the former speaker of the House, has succinctly put it, “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump Party.”