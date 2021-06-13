Steve Roberts: Promoting the general welfare

Houston Methodist Hospital set a deadline this week for its 26,000 employees: Get vaccinated against the coronavirus, or lose your job. Almost everyone complied, except for a small group of dissenters, who are now suing the hospital.

Jennifer Bridges, the nurse who leads the anti-vaccination forces, told Texas Monthly magazine: “This is supposed to be America; you’re supposed to have civil rights and constitutional rights, your freedom of choice. ... Nobody should be forced to put anything into their body if they’re not OK with it.”

Vaccine reluctance is a complex issue with many causes, from sincere religious objections to false conspiracy theories. But those reasons are often rooted in the misguided assumption voiced by Bridges: that an individual’s “civil rights and constitutional rights” always supersede the rights of society to mandate personal behavior, to place the common good ahead of “freedom of choice.”