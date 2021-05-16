Steve Roberts: Curing the disinformation pandemic

Facebook is like Coca-Cola. Both companies want everyone to use their products; the last thing they want is any turmoil that gives customers a reason to leave the website or switch to Dr Pepper.

But here’s the difference: Drinking Coke can’t hurt you (unless, of course, you swill gallons of the stuff). Facebook, however, can poison your mind with toxic disinformation. As Margaret Sullivan of The Washington Post reports, Donald Trump “spread false information with devastating consequences for the country” in more than 1,400 Facebook posts in the year 2020.

Which raises a critical question: What should be done about polluters like Trump who use Facebook (and other social media platforms like Twitter) to contaminate the information environment? Should they be regulated? Banned entirely? If so, who makes those decisions, and what standards should they use?

Even out of office, Trump is forcing Facebook, and indeed the entire country, to look for answers. They are in very short supply, and here’s why: The debate does not present a clear trade-off between good and bad. It involves a clash of two vital American values: the right to speak freely and the right to live safely. What’s the proper balance between the two? How can both be preserved? As Shakespeare writes, “There’s the rub.”