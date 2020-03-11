Stark cultural differences within Democratic Party

Yes, Democrats are divided over Bernie Sanders’ revolution versus Joe Biden’s restoration of status quo Obama. Yes, they are divided over what that means in terms of policy, like Sanders’ Medicare for All versus Biden’s tweaked Obamacare.

But there is a deeper cultural gap behind the Bernie-Biden battle. And it will not be resolved by the primary fight, and perhaps not even by November’s election.

Some small indicators: Biden rallies often begin with the Pledge of Allegiance. It’s a brief ritual that seems so basic it might not stand out in anyone’s memory. But it’s not done at Sanders events.

Why? When some of Sanders’ supporters say they want a revolution, they really mean it. Here is what one of those supporters — not a college student, but a 68-year-old man — told me at a Sanders rally outside Charleston, South Carolina: