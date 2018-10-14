I went coastal in mid-September for the half-century reunion of my high school classmates in San Diego.
It was a class with 880 graduates. More than 250 attended. I didn’t poll the political leanings of this “coastal elite,” but some conversations surprised me. This wasn’t San Diego, circa 1968.
Growing up, San Diego was very conservative, a military town dependent on the Navy, Marines and defense contractors.
My parents were far-left outliers. My mother published an “underground” newspaper, organized various protests (civil rights, anti-war, anti-nuclear energy, etc.) and was a constant letter writer to the conservative local newspaper, assuring I’d never be hired.
They were idealists. I was pragmatic. Heated political arguments dominated dinner. It was good training for a future editorial writer.
For my friends — if not their parents — their politics was a sideshow.
I was elected senior class president, an event so momentous that when I recently reconnected on Facebook with my campaign manager/girlfriend who subsequently dumped me for a jock, she asked, “So how did that election turn out?”
Well, it meant I’d be class president for life, making a toast/speech at reunions.
By trade, I’m a scribbler, not a speechmaker.
While sitting at our table of 10, trying to memorize my newly revised talk, a conservative classmate — a dear friend when not discussing politics — asked, “I don’t want to get political, but what are your thoughts on what they’re doing to Kavanaugh?”
Way to wreck my concentration.
A year ago we debated climate change (“a hoax,” he said); coal (he supported it, I don’t); fracking (he maintained it was environmentally benign; I cited hundreds of Oklahoma earthquakes at far higher magnitudes); Sean Hannity (his news source) versus the New York Times (“what a joke,” he said); and Donald Trump’s mental stability (I quoted conservative columnist George Will; a “RINO,” he said, or Republican in name only).
Back in 1968, his perspective would have mirrored the parents of classmates. Now he seemed the outlier in a bluer Southern California.
I had some degree of trepidation when conversations turned political with other classmates, often from very conservative families. But almost without fail, they detested Trump. The women I encountered were liberal and livid, particularly about Kavanaugh.
Trump lost California by 3.9 million votes. Nationally, Democrats won the popular vote for the House of Representatives by 4 percent, but had only 194 members compared to 241 for the GOP, because of gerrymandering — state-mandated, politically skewed districts.
As for Kavanaugh (as with other recent Republican nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court), red-state senators — with less than half the population of blue-state senators opposing him — put him on the bench.
Pending the outcome of the midterms, one fix would be for some of my left-leaning classmates and like-minded Californians to leave paradise (save for horrific traffic and housing costs) and move to a red state — perhaps, Arizona, Nevada or Texas — creating a blue coup, similar to Virginia.
Or, as empty nesters, we have three empty bedrooms available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.