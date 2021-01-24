SMITH: We need community now more than ever

“How am I supposed to know what questions I got right if the answers are not there?” she asked.

Good point, Jennifer. We’ll run the answers in Friday’s paper, I told her, adding that I was glad she called because I wouldn’t have known otherwise.

“Then I’ll be your guinea pig,” she said. “We’ll see how many more calls you get.”

In all I spent about 20 minutes chatting with Jennifer. She’s the quintessential print subscriber — loyal, loves the feel of the pages between her fingers, pores over the puzzles page.

Believe it or not, I enjoyed talking with her. Really.

She reminded me that I am a member of a community.

Being a member of a community has its perks. My family community is huge – I have six brothers and sisters – and I know that at any given moment if I need them, they’ll be there. They’ve got my back and I have theirs.

I’m also married with two grown sons, and that’s another community I can go to for support, guidance and even some tough love when I’ve earned it.