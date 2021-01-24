SMITH: We need community now more than ever

Jennifer has proclaimed herself The Courier’s guinea pig.
I “met” Jennifer (we’ve only talked over the phone) in my first month as North Iowa Editor over The Courier last summer.
Jennifer is a committed Courier print edition reader and she wanted the answers to the previous day’s Jumble puzzle. Since it was a holiday, The Courier didn’t publish and the next day, we failed to publish the answers from the puzzle that ran two days earlier.
Jennifer is nothing if not persistent. I was quite busy the first day she called and didn’t immediately get back to her. Plus, I honestly had to do some research to figure out which vendor provides us that puzzle. She called me a second time promptly the next day.
I promised to find not only the answers but why we didn’t publish the solution the next day we printed.
Turns out, this is a consistent problem with the vendor who supplies that puzzle. Without Jennifer, I would’ve had no idea, since she’s called me the day after every holiday with the exact same problem.
This month, it took Jennifer and I several calls to connect. This time, in addition to missing the Jumble solutions, our design center also cut off the bottom of the quiz about inaugurations on page A8 of Wednesday’s paper.
“How am I supposed to know what questions I got right if the answers are not there?” she asked.
Good point, Jennifer. We’ll run the answers in Friday’s paper, I told her, adding that I was glad she called because I wouldn’t have known otherwise.
“Then I’ll be your guinea pig,” she said. “We’ll see how many more calls you get.”
In all I spent about 20 minutes chatting with Jennifer. She’s the quintessential print subscriber — loyal, loves the feel of the pages between her fingers, pores over the puzzles page.
Believe it or not, I enjoyed talking with her. Really.
She reminded me that I am a member of a community.
Being a member of a community has its perks. My family community is huge – I have six brothers and sisters – and I know that at any given moment if I need them, they’ll be there. They’ve got my back and I have theirs.
I’m also married with two grown sons, and that’s another community I can go to for support, guidance and even some tough love when I’ve earned it.
When I lived and worked in southern Minnesota, I had a faith community that reminded me that service to others is how we best build a relationship with God. Several of the members of that community are among my best friends.
So it was in my visit with Jennifer. She reminded me of my responsibility to her as the editor of this newspaper, and as a member of the community.
It’s a responsibility I and the rest of The Courier newsroom take seriously.
So, I challenge you to become part of The Courier community. We’re made up of more than just the folks who work each day to bring you the news. We’re also your neighbors, friends and leaders who support a local business that prides itself on accurate, unbiased, in-depth reporting and great writing.
You get a deeper examination of local issues than you’ll find anywhere else. Two products in one – not everything that’s in the print edition of The Courier is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition, including access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Right now, The Editor’s Special will get you a six-month membership for $19.99 and a 12-month deal for $26.
Most importantly, as a member of The Courier community you can stop in any time and talk with me, and I promise I’ll listen.
I’ll even help you get the answers to the Jumble puzzle if you want.
Jaci Smith is North Iowa Editor overseeing The Courier.