There seems to be a new movement among writers and commentators. Perhaps it has always been there, but the advent of Donald Trump and the refusal of the moderates to get the alt-left under control has made the movement obvious.
The group could be summarized as the “I am more moderate than thou” movement. And since “moderation” is good, and implies some knowledge of competing views, the “I am more moderate than thou” approach implies that the commentator is a “good” person and very likely to be smarter than you.
This, of course, presents a problem. If a writer has no point of view, why promote it?
Obviously, unless the person is simply signaling superiority, there is no point, which means the “I am more moderate than thou” writer is actually pushing his agenda just like everyone else.
The hard truth is this: True moderate liberals are hard to find.
A moderate liberal is someone embarrassed by the movement’s crazies and extremists, but in quiet times admits they have a point. Liberals who say they are moderate still believe CNN is unbiased and Fox is full of liars. They still believe in economic magic and socialism is “progressive” and would work if only it was done properly. You know, like some country in northern Europe.
They like gentrified city centers, eating at the foreign café of the week and trendy art. All of which certifies that they are indeed moderate, and free-thinking intellectuals who, by the way, are smarter than you.
This, of course, is a self-serving conceit, because they are also overly influenced by current movements. Hugging a tree, ridding the world of American nuclear weapons, protesting at the park with a megaphone and guitar, any of these may become the flavor of the day. If it became trendy to get down and lick the sidewalk … well, we won’t go there.
No, the average moderate is not moderate. A true moderate would stand tall for traditional liberal values, all of which modern moderates are in favor of — unless they run counter to an extremist cause or there is a “community” out there somewhere that objects for whatever reason, be it revenge for old wrongs or just a one-dimensional drive for power.
For moderates, there is always this “unless” hanging back behind their talk of moderation.
When not flirting with the latest cause, they are desperate to make sure they are on the correct side of “important” issues. In general, they are mostly what Robert Waller once called “midlevel intellectuals.”
There are some moderate conservatives, but they are in hiding, and as the events of the last decade have demonstrated, they are irrelevant and can be ignored. Unless, of course, the media finds them useful.
Whether we like it or not, currently there is a group of conservatives who will stand and be counted, and then there are the leftist extremists. In between are the “I am more moderate than thou” group, who need desperately to actually do something other than signaling their virtue.
