Saul Shapiro: Want to be safe from guns? Get a yacht

Republicans continue to pout about a lack of Second Amendment rights because U.S. civilians had a mere 393 million firearms in 2018 — 120.5 guns for every 100 people.
With 4% of the world’s population, that’s 40% of the global market, according to the Swiss-based Small Arms Survey.
Republicans are quick to defend gun ownership, but make a mockery of the NRA adage, “Guns don’t kill people, people do,” in the process.
Logically then, you wouldn’t want a person with a propensity to kill to own a gun.
But 13 days after a gunman in Georgia murdered nine people, Republican legislators there submitted a bill to prevent establishing a multi-jurisdictional database with information about anyone seeking a firearms license.
In Iowa, their Guns Anonymous counterparts, who previously made open and concealed carrying readily available, just made it easier to avoid scrutiny. The Des Moines Register reported that beginning July 1, “Iowans will no longer have to obtain a permit before acquiring a handgun through sales between private citizens. … Iowa’s current law requires handgun buyers to first obtain a permit to acquire or a permit to carry, which requires them to pass a background check.”
Republicans maintain the new law will discourage illegal transactions by making it a felony to sell, rent or loan a gun to anyone the seller “knows or reasonably should know” is prohibited from owning firearms — punishable by up to five years in prison.
Right. Because all private sellers are omniscient. Gov. Kim Reynolds maintains the law “protects the 2nd Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens.”
The Second Amendment addresses a “well-regulated militia” — not further opening the Pandora’s box to an unregulated, self-styled militia. Boston University’s School of Public Health found that states with the fewest guns — Iowa then among them — had fewer gun deaths. But Iowa Republicans now appear inspired by their Missouri brethren.
In 2007, Missouri repealed licensing and background checks. Within three years, gun-related homicides increased by 25%, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. Now Missouri is advancing a “Second Amendment Preservation Act.” Federal laws would be declared an infringement on the right to bear arms. Local authorities collaborating with federal officials would become “permanently ineligible” from serving in Missouri.
Two-thirds of gun purchases, according to the Pew Research Center, are made for protection in our violent society. U.S. gun deaths (murders, suicides and accidents) are about 40,000 annually. That’s nine times higher than in Canada and 29 times higher than Denmark. Yet guns were only used for self-defense in 1% of crimes, according to a Harvard study. To be truly safe follow the example of NRA leader Wayne LaPierre. During a recent NRA bankruptcy deposition, he admitted feeling threatened by the anti-gun brigade following school massacres in Connecticut in 2012 and Florida in 2018.