Saul Shapiro: Want to be safe from guns? Get a yacht

Right. Because all private sellers are omniscient. Gov. Kim Reynolds maintains the law “protects the 2nd Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens.”

The Second Amendment addresses a “well-regulated militia” — not further opening the Pandora’s box to an unregulated, self-styled militia. Boston University’s School of Public Health found that states with the fewest guns — Iowa then among them — had fewer gun deaths. But Iowa Republicans now appear inspired by their Missouri brethren.

In 2007, Missouri repealed licensing and background checks. Within three years, gun-related homicides increased by 25%, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. Now Missouri is advancing a “Second Amendment Preservation Act.” Federal laws would be declared an infringement on the right to bear arms. Local authorities collaborating with federal officials would become “permanently ineligible” from serving in Missouri.