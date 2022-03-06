SAUL SHAPIRO: The right's bromance with Putin

Ukrainians have courageously shown they savor democracy, despite only tasting it since 1991 when finally freed of Russia and the Soviet Union.

Donald Trump, his January 6th followers and other sycophants have demonstrated disdain for it while deifying nationalistic icon Vladimir Putin.

After Putin declared two provinces of Ukraine independent, Trump called him a “genius” and “savvy.”

“He’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. … There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. I know him very well.”

Indeed, they have a storied bromance.

Trump blamed Ukraine — not Russia — for interfering in the 2016 election. At the 2018 Helsinki summit, he supported Putin’s version, not U.S. intelligence. “President Putin says it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

The newly democratic Baltic States joined NATO in 2004, seemingly dashing Putin’s dream of resurrecting the Soviet Union. Quashing democracy in Belarus and intimidating Georgia were mere diversions.

But in 2018, the New York Times reported Trump told aides, including National Security Adviser John Bolton, that he wanted the U.S. out of NATO — a Putin pipedream.

Trump now claims he stopped Russian aggression in Ukraine. Not so, Bolton said.

“He barely knew where Ukraine was. He once asked (chief of staff) John Kelly, if Finland were a part of Russia. It is just not accurate to say that Trump’s behavior somehow deterred the Russians. I think the evidence is that Russia didn’t feel that their military was ready.”

Trump was impeached (not convicted) for withholding military aid approved by Congress for Ukraine — including Javelin anti-tank missiles — while pressuring President Volodymyr Zelensky to find dirt on Hunter Biden.

Once released, Business Insider reported, the missiles couldn’t be deployed to eastern Ukraine against Russian separatists.

Trump’s brain trust at Fox News echoed his Putin crush.

“It’s not un-American to support Putin,” insisted Tucker Carlson pre-invasion, adding, “Has Putin ever called me a racist? Does he eat dogs?”

No canines consumed, but at least 22 journalists murdered; scores of opponents shot, poisoned or imprisoned.

Russian TV turned translated his rants into pro-Putin propaganda.

Stablemate Laura Ingraham mocked Zelensky’s plea that Russia not overrun Ukraine as “a pathetic display.”

While in Kyiv during a 1987 newspaper editors’ tour of the Soviet Union, I spoke with residents who detested Russia.

The Russian army deployed in Kyiv wasn’t defending Ukraine, they said, but preventing uprisings like the failed 1917 revolt against Vladimir Lenin. More followed.

They recalled Josef Stalin confiscating the lands of “kulaks” (wealthy farmers) in the 1930s, turning them into unproductive collective farms while 3.9 million Ukrainians died of starvation.

Putin contended he was stopping nonexistent NATO aggression and Ukrainian “neonazis.” But Zelensky, elected by 70% of voters, is Jewish.

Which goes to the heart of Ingraham’s claim Zelensky is “pathetic.” Given far-right lunacy, he has yet to deploy the Jewish cabal’s space lasers to thwart Putin

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

