SAUL SHAPIRO: The Army of the Unreasonable marches on

Countering a defamation suit about her quack claims of a stolen presidential election, attorneys for Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell declared, “No reasonable person would conclude that (her) statements were truly statements of fact.”

Yet the Army of the Unreasonable now includes 201 Republican election-denier candidates in statewide elections (of 552 total) — although none in Iowa — according to the FiveThirtyEight website. They reflect the delusions of nearly 70% of the party faithful.

Never mind that Trump lost 64 court decisions on his bogus assertion, which we now know was formulated by his buddies Steve Bannon and Roger Stone before the first ballots were counted. His attorney general and the Homeland Security director in charge of election security vouched for a legit vote — as have numerous state officials and recounts.

The Army of the Unreasonable includes 16% of Americans who believe absurd QAnon conspiracy theories, including far-fetched allegations of a Democratic and Hollywood Satanist pedophile ring (rather than documented problems within the Catholic and Southern Baptist churches and the Boy Scouts).

QAnon — with an otherworldly penchant for baseless predictions — vowed Trump would be magically restored to power March 4, 2021, and several times since. (It doesn’t recognize constitutional amendments after the 20th, changing the inauguration from March 4 to Jan. 20 to limit lame-duck terms).

Trump has now embraced QAnon with rants on his failing Truth Social site. The arms-outstretched, one-finger QAnon salute to Trump at an Ohio rally recalled 1936 Berlin.

The deep dive into “semi-fascism” is also occurring in Europe — driven, in varying degrees, by immigration, crime, globalism, LGBTQ issues and alleged environmental overreach.

The far-right Sweden Democrats — with Neo-Nazi roots — just became that nation’s second-largest party. Giorgia Meloni of the Brothers of Italy — the so-called “heirs” to Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Party — will lead her country.

The far right has been aided by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual $300 million “dezinformatsiya” (disinformation) campaign in Europe. Putin even helped bankroll Marine LePen’s losing campaign in France.

Meloni was a Putin fan and threatened to leave the European Union, but has changed her tune recently.

The far-right hero is Viktor Orban, the Hungarian strongman beloved by Tucker Carlson, Russia’s favorite commentator with a QAnon-like batting average (“By any actual reality-based measure, Vladimir Putin is not losing the war in Ukraine,” he said in late August). Carlson was the keynote speaker at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa.

Orban addressed the American Conservative Political Action Conference this summer, deploring Hungary possibly becoming a “mixed-race” country.

He has managed to revise the Hungarian constitution, stack its courts, gerrymander election districts to guarantee his Fidesz Party stays in power, and used state bank loans for his supporters to buy media outlets, making it all Orban 24/7. He also channeled billions in EU development dollars to his cronies (it has frozen $4.6 billion).

After attacking Democrats as socialists or communists, Republicans were apoplectic when Joe Biden called the party’s MAGA base “semi-fascist.” The Army of the Unreasonable’s craving for autocrats is cause to worry.