SAUL SHAPIRO: Socialism is GOP's go-to bogeyman

Halloween is a constant for Republicans scaring voters that Democrats are taking us down the road to socialism and communism.

President Donald Trump proclaimed the U.S. “will never be a socialist country,” then promptly boosted socialist farm subsidies ($11.7 billion in 2017) to $32 billion in 2020 — $16 billion because of his trade policies.

Conservatives proclaim the Founding Fathers as “originalists.” Yup. “Socialists,” too.

Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution gave Congress authority to regulate money, commerce, the postal service (then not 99% junk mail), roads, the military, patents and copyrights, and raise money. They took ownership of vast tracts of land to sell to pay bills.

They also enacted a Bill of Rights guarding against government oppression.

Republican Dwight Eisenhower was a closet “socialist,” founding the interstate highway system with federal gas taxes paying 90% instead of outsourcing it with private sector tolls.

Democrat Harry Truman proposed a public health system in 1945. “Socialism!” cried Republicans and the American Medical Association. Democrat Lyndon Johnson passed Medicare — complementing socialistic Social Security — and Medicaid in 1965.

Only 12% of Republicans in a recent MedicarePlans.com poll would end those socialist programs. (Medicare’s overhead is 2%; it’s 12% for private insurance.)

Every major industrialized nation, except the U.S., has universal health care, but we’re a leader in high per capita health costs.

Republican Theodore Roosevelt founded the national park system — more socialism, limiting oil and gas drilling.

Republican Richard Nixon established the socialist Environmental Protection Administration.

Republicans don’t want public schools — ugh, socialism — possibly teaching the warts of U.S. history because students are “sensitive” and truth hurts. (Who are the real “snowflakes”?)

The Biden administration is pushing national paid family leave — 185 nations have it, six don’t. The U.S. is the only industrialized nation without it. Scary socialism?

Among nations with the best quality of life, Western Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — all firmly capitalistic, but with social programs closing the gap between rich and poor — routinely make Top Ten lists. The U.S. rarely does.

Integrating social programs with capitalism isn’t communism, which gets almost everything wrong.

I visited the Soviet Union in 1987. People joked their missiles didn’t have nuclear warheads, but were armed with color TVs and toasters that routinely blew up, causing residential fires.

Jeans supposedly made in Eastern Europe were actually from the West because communists couldn’t make a decent pair of pants.

State planners sabotaged harvests with an insane farm-to-market distribution system causing food shortages.

The state dictated how history was taught, ignoring communist atrocities. So sensitive.

All in the former Soviet sphere lag far behind the West in quality of life and innovation, which capitalism promotes.

But rid ourselves of all socialism? Sell highways, public schools and parks? End Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid? Don’t protect the environment? Limit the public good, but give the private sector carte blanche? Yeah, happy Halloween.

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

