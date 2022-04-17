SAUL SHAPIRO: Social media has become our Tower of Babel

The Book of Genesis describes Noah’s descendants constructing a tower built “with its top in the heavens” to “make a name” for themselves.

God was unhappy. “They are one people, and they have all one language; and this is only the beginning of what they will do; nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them. Come, let us go down, and confuse their language there, so that they will not understand one another’s speech.”

Jonathan Haidt, a New York University social psychologist, reflected on the Internet as a modern Tower of Babel in an Atlantic magazine essay, “Why the Last 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid.”

The Era of Idiocy was predictable. As editor of this newspaper in 2007, I recall corporate executives lauding readers’ comments below stories as social media furthering community discourse.

Invariably, the first comments were thoughtful, but then quickly degenerated into raw sewage with racial overtones, Waterloo-Cedar Falls controversies or nasty attacks against women in prominent positions.

Was it an aberration or something sinister? In 2008, Barack Obama was elected president while promoting “hope.” America seemingly had risen above racial pettiness and tribalism.

And, as Haidt noted, the Arab Spring arrived in 2011 along with the Occupy Wall Street movement prompting a global outcry against corporate excesses. Democracy appeared to be in full bloom.

Nothing was seemingly impossible, unless something intervened “so that they will not understand one another’s speech.”

But Mark Zuckerberg shouldn’t be perceived as an instrument of divine intervention.

In 2012, he wrote that Facebook (en route to 3 billion users) “would rewire the way people spread and consume information” to “once again transform many of our core institutions and industries.”

Instead, it embodied the Law of Unintended Consequences, undermining both in its quest for increased social engagement with the introduction of “likes” and “shares,” while Twitter offered “retweets.”

Research indicated posts generating emotion were most likely to “go viral.”

Misinformation and hateful comments thrived. Online media paid writers bonuses for sensational stories generating “hits.” Long gone were mainstream media editors acting as “gatekeepers” pursuing accuracy.

The political fringes thrived.

A More in Common survey (2017-18) identified seven groups with shared beliefs and behaviors from “progressive activists” on the far left (8%) to “devoted conservatives” on the far right (6%). They dominated social media — 70% of progressive activists shared political content, while devoted conservatives were next at 56%.

Both adamantly oppose the existing order: Corporate America on the far left, Big Government on the far right. Not that reforms aren’t needed, but the fringe voices overwhelm the dominant middle.

James Madison, “Father of the Constitution” and a god in American mythology, warned in Federalist Paper No. 10: “The instability, injustice, and confusion introduced into the public councils, have, in truth, been the mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished; as they continue to be the favorite and fruitful topics from which the adversaries to liberty derive their most specious declamations.”

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

