SAUL SHAPIRO: Reynolds pulls the football away from public schools

Iowa once had the nation’s best public education system or was close.

No more. In April, U.S. News put Iowa high schools at No. 43.

After Republicans decimated teachers’ rights in 2017, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will siphon funds from public schools in 2023 with vouchers for parents to send children to private or charter schools.

In 1979, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, founder of the Moral Majority, envisioned the day “we won’t have any public schools. The churches will have taken them over and Christians will be running them.”

Before far-right Christians discovered abortion as a political issue — the evangelical magazine Christianity Today in 1969 declared “individual health, family welfare, and social responsibility” were justifications for ending a pregnancy — the plan was to dismantle what televangelist Rod Parsley has called “satanic” public education.

Gut godless public schools, demonic for trying to minimize bullying against LGBT students and discussing the evils of racism.

The latter was the cause of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre of 19 elementary students and two staffers, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. He blamed critical race Theory “telling, you know, some children they’re not equal to others and they’re the cause of other people’s problems.”

Uvalde symbolized the disdain the God and guns crowd has for public schools. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, nailed the “values” in play when he called the Uvalde shooter “a transsexual leftist illegal alien.” Batting 0-3 on facts. A QAnon kinda day.

Oops. My bad. Uvalde never happened. Far-right outlets initially called it a “false flag” operation staged by the Deep State to foist AR-15 control against proud paranoid patriots. With 600 mass murders in the U.S. this year, “false-flag” production is a robust industry.

The Federalist claimed, “It is clear now from the long list of school shootings in recent years that families can’t trust government schools, in particular, to bring their children or teachers home safely at the end of the day.”

After the Home School Legal Defense Fund was founded in 1983, home-schooling became a sanctuary for liberal-averse Christians. Unfortunately, others — neither good Christians nor humans — hid behind its disdain for accountability.

In 2019, Fox News of all places reported that the nonprofit Coalition of Responsible Home Education tracked nearly 400 cases since 2000 where parents murdered, abused or neglected home-schooled children. In unaccountable Iowa, it was deadly for Natalie Finn and Sabrina Ray.

A University of Wisconsin researcher in 2014 found that 47% of school-aged child torture victims were removed from school to be homeschooled.

I’m not indicting home-schooling — originally a 1960s leftist hippy thing, and now Blacks have become its fastest-growing demographic, in part to avoid racism. It’s the blood-stained lack of accountability that bothers me.

In Iowa, though, it’s all about “Peanuts” — both public school spending and the cartoon: Reynolds is Lucy, pulling the pigskin away while Charlie Brown symbolizes public education, falling flat. In 1980, Lucy paraphrased Ecclesiastes 3:1-8: “To everything there is a season … and a time to pull away the football.”