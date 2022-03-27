SAUL SHAPIRO: Republican senators stage sad spectacle

Republicans senators took advantage of a rare opportunity to showcase what’s wrong with their party amid Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“On a scale of 1 to 10,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, asked Brown, “how faithful would you say you are in terms of religion?”

Jackson called her faith “very important,” adding “there’s no religious test in the Constitution.”

More on point, I’d ask Graham, “How faithful to democracy are Republican sycophants of Donald Trump, who fomented a failed insurrection, subsequently turning the Big Lie about a stolen election into reduced voting access?”

“How faithful to democracy are they when Trump extolled strongmen like Russian President Vladimir Putin (‘savvy,” “genius’); Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping (‘he’s great’) and North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un (‘great and beautiful’ vision for his country)?”

Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, denounced Brown as “the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself.”

Yet the Senate Hypocrisy Leader is the godfather of anti-democratic dark money. He contested the McCain-Feingold Campaign Finance Reform Act in McConnell v. the Federal Election Commission (2003). He reveled in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision (2010) unleashing unlimited dark money for the Grand Oligarchs Party.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, remarked, “I’ll be looking to see whether Judge Jackson is committed to the Constitution as originally understood.”

Although brilliant in most respects, the Constitution wasn’t perfect. As “originally understood,” it upheld slavery and left voting rights to the states, which largely made them predicated on owning property, paying taxes, and being both male and pale — a Trumpian construct.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., couldn’t find anything in the Constitution allowing interracial marriage, which the U.S. Supreme Court legalized in Loving v. Virginia (1967).

Leave it to the states, he said, meaning an interracial couple wed in one state could be arrested in Bigotia. Perhaps he’d revisit the South’s “one drop of Black blood” rule to define race.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Cancun (when there’s a Texas crisis), decried “Anti-Racist Baby,” a book used at Georgetown Day School, where Jackson is a board member. Can’t have kids being taught tolerance.

He damned “Stamped (for Kids),” which asks, “Can we send White people back to Europe?”

Cruz disdains context. “Stamped” cited an Originalist debate: “When Thomas Jefferson became president in 1801, there was lots of talk and debate over what to do about the issue of slavery. One idea tossed around by White assimilationists was for Black people to ‘go back’ to Africa and the Caribbean. But Black people didn’t want to ‘go back’ to a place that many had never known.”

Great minds (John Locke, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, David Hume, Adam Smith, René Descartes and Isaac Newton) influenced the Originalists.

But in the Trump era, too many Republicans recall “Alice in Wonderland” quotes: “It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then” or, alas, “We’re all mad here.”

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

