She came to America on the slave schooner “Phillis” in 1761 — a West African child, 7 years old, sold to a “progressive” Boston couple, John and Susanna Wheatley, as a servant for their teen twins, Mary and Nathaniel.

Slaves were rarely tutored because many owners believed knowledge was a precursor to rebellion. But Mary taught her English, Latin and the Bible. She thrived.

Phillis Wheatley would become “the first African poet in English,” according to Harvard author Henry Louis Gates Jr. Her life is worth celebrating during Black History Month.

John Wheatley wrote, “Without any Assistance from School Education, and by only what she was taught in the Family, she, in sixteen Months Time from her Arrival, attained the English Language, to which she was an utter Stranger before, to such a Degree, as to read any, most difficult Parts of the Sacred Writings to the great Astonishment of all who heard her.”

In 1771, she paid tribute to the victims of the Boston Massacre, including Crispus Attucks, the first to die, a sailor of Black and Native American ancestry.

“Long as in Freedom’s Cause the wise contend, Dear to your unity shall Fame extend; While to the World, the letter’s Stone shall tell, How Caldwell, Attucks, Gray, and Mav’rick fell.”

Before Wheatley’s book of 28 poems could be published in 1772, she had to convince a “tribunal” of 18 — “some of the finest minds in all colonial America,” Gates wrote in “The Trials of Phillis Wheatley” — that she was, indeed, the author.

“She passed,” he added, “with flying colors.”

But she still couldn’t gather support in Boston for the book. So the Wheatleys took her to England and Europe, where she became a sensation — the “Oprah Winfrey” of her time, Gates wrote.

She shredded stereotypes about the intellectual limits of her race, promulgated by even leading “Enlightenment” figures such as Francis Bacon, David Hume and Immanuel Kant.

During the winter of 1775-76, she buoyed the spirits of a despondent George Washington amid the Continental Army’s siege of Boston.

The Americans controlled the Dorchester Heights above the city, but lacked the munitions to oust the Redcoats.

Washington sent Henry Knox, an intrepid Boston bookseller with no the military background, to retrieve 56 cannons from Fort Ticonderoga in upstate New York. Horses and boats were used to haul the armaments during a frightful winter.

While Washington fretted, Wheatley wrote to him,

“In bright array they seek the work of war,

Where high unfurl’d the ensign waves in air.

Shall I to Washington their praise recite?

Enough thou know’st them in the fields of fight.

Thee, first in peace and honors—we demand

The grace and glory of thy martial band

Fam’d for thy valour, for thy virtues more,

Hear every tongue thy guardian aid implore!”

Washington struck up a friendship with Wheatley. After Knox arrived, the Americans routed the British.

Although Wheatley corresponded with many of the Founding Fathers, including Benjamin Franklin and John Hancock, once freed she faced the daunting task of making a living through poetry. She married and had three children who perished in infancy. She died in poverty in 1784.

Wheatley became an object of scorn among black activists during the 20th century, primarily for a poem she wrote at 14, “Twas mercy brought me from my Pagan land.” She was called an “Uncle Tom,” raised “white,” and beholden to classical European literature. Her later writings decrying slavery were largely ignored.

Gates and others are now working to “recuperate” the image of this extraordinary woman, how she changed attitudes and increased the ranks of Northern abolitionists.

Photos: Amid ChatGPT outcry, some teachers are inviting AI to class